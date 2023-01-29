CHERRY — The state-ranked Cherry boys’ basketball team hosted a tough Fosston squad on Friday night in Cherry.
The Tigers fought off the senior-driven Greyhounds squad and won, 68-59.
Junior Isaac Asuma took charge when the Tigers fell behind in the second half and hit some big buckets on his way to 27 points.
“He can do what he wants to do out there,” Tigers coach Jordan Christianson said. “He can shoot from anywhere out there or drive to the hoop and make some easy lay-ups.”
The first half was a battle between two solid defensive squads.
Asuma led the Tigers out to an early 13-6 lead but that Greyhounds squad was not going to let the Tigers get too far ahead.
Cullen Norland and Zach Theis each hit a three-pointer to keep the game close as the teams battled to a 25-25 first half tie as the horn sounded.
Asuma led the Tigers with 16 points in the half.
The Tigers grabbed a 27-25 lead as the second half got underway when Andrew Staples made a short lay in.
The Greyhounds then grabbed the lead when Carsen Boishee hit a three-pointer and Aaron Norland followed that with a 3-pointer of his own to make it a 31-27 Greyhounds lead.
The teams then traded buckets until Cullen Norland hit a three-pointer and Boushee made a layup to give Fosston a 40-34 lead, forcing Christianson to take a time out.
Following the time out, Asuma took over.
With the Tigers trailing 44-40 he stole the ball at mid country and raced into the Greyhounds side of the court and slammed it home to make it a two-point game.
Fosston was not going to just go away. The Greyhounds went on a 12-4 run to grab a 54-51 lead and forced Cherry to take another time out.
“I knew that we weren’t going to panic,” Christianson said. “They just need to play our game out there.”
Cherry came right back and after Carson Brown made a lay up and Landon Ruotsalainen hit the third of his three three-pointers.
“He’s been really capable of hitting jumpers like that,” Christianson said. “I like to put him out there and give him a chance to hit some big ones for us.”
On the next time down court, Sundquist made a lay up to give the Tigers a four-point lead and forced the Greyhounds to take a time out.
With 1:51 left to play, the Tigers went into an offensive stall, hoping to force the Greyhounds to foul.
Asuma was fouled three times and he went 5-6 from the free throw line while Carson Brown went 1-2.
Time ran out on Fosston and while Aaron Norland hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, it was too late. The Cherry lead was just too big.
“Like I said, this was a big win over a very good team,” Christianson said. “We learned some things tonight. Just play our game and do noy panic out there.”
Cherry is back in action today, when they travel to Chisholm.
FHS 25 34 — 59
CHS 25 43 — 68
Fosston: Aaron Norland 9, Cullen Norland 10, Carsen Boushee 17, Zach Theis 9, Hudson Boushee 1, Darren Skala 9, Thatcher Palubicki 4; Three pointers: Aaron Norland 2, Cullen Norland 2, Carsen Boushee 2, Theis 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 4, Noah Sundquist 11, Isaac Asuma 27, Noah Asuma 12, Landon Ruotsalainen 9, Carson Brown 5; Three pointers: Ruotsalainen 3, Noah Asuma 3, Isaac Asuma 2, Sundquist 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
