GRAND RAPIDS — Cherry High School softball coach Darrell Bjerklie is hoping his team is starting a trend in the Section 7A playoffs.
The Tigers had been hitting just good enough and scored enough runs to get into the winner’s bracket final, but in that game, Cherry broke out big time offensively.
The Tigers rapped 12 hits en route to a 14-4, six-inning, 10-run rule victory over Barnum in a Section 7A playoff contest Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
Through the first three innings, Cherry only had three hits, but it scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers took advantage of one walk and two Bomber errors to get that early lead.
Cherry was opportunistic.
“Like I say, runs are precious,” Bjerklie said. “What finally broke through is we started piecing some hits together and driving runs in. That took the wind out of their sails. That’s something we needed to do in the playoffs.
“It’s the first time we have. Hopefully, it continues.”
Cherry got its first run in the first when Thea Besch doubled and scored when Jessa Schroetter reached on an error.
In the third, that walk and an error led to two runs, with Lauren Staples knocking in one with a double.
Barnum did get to Staples with a run in the first as Mendota Castahguoy doubled home a run, then the Bombers went ahead 4-3 with three in the fourth.
Lucinda Wright had an RBI single, and Madison Gerthaume doubled home two runs.
But in good-team fashion, the Tigers responded with two runs of their own in the fourth to retake the lead, 5-4.
Faith Zganjar singled, then Bailey Kowarsch laid down a sacrifice bunt that was misplayed for an error, putting runners on first and third.
One run scored on a wild pitch, then Besch knocked home a run when she reached on an error.
“That was huge,” Bjerklie said. “Anytime somebody goes up on you like that, you need to respond and take the lead back. It not only helps you with confidence, but it takes a little wind out of their sail.”
Cherry didn’t have to be opportunistic in the fifth as it scored seven runs on six hits to lead 12-4.
The rally started with two out as Kowarsch singled home a run, then Claire Cushman hit a two-run single. Besch had an RBI base hit, then Hailey Greenly knocked home two runs with a base hit.
Staples put the exclamation point on the inning with an RBI double.
“We had good approaches at the plate,” Bjerllie said. “They narrowed their focus to a small focal point — about the size of a softball. You could see the difference. We got some hard hits.
“That’s the key, hit the ball hard and usually, something good will happen.”
Cherry would score two runs in the sixth to end the game.
Cushman had an RBI base hit, and the other run scored on a wild pitch.
“I hope this gives them the confidence to not come in nervous,” Bjerklie said. “That’s the key.”
Staples worked six innings, tossing seven-hitter. She struck out five.
Staples finished with two doubles, and also getting two hits were Besch, Schroetter, Kowarsch and Cushman.
Castahguoy had two doubles and a single for Barnum.
