Cherry girls down MI-B, 53-49; 1st time in 14 years

MOUNTAIN IRON — The nemesis of the Cherry girls’ basketball team has long been Mountain Iron-Buhl.
That was no more Thursday as the Tigers knocked off the Rangers for the first time in 14 years, 53-49.
The teams played a close battle all night long, but the Cherry victory ultimately came down to some good defense and making some plays when they needed to.
“I thought defensively we played really well, off the ball with our help,’’ said Tigers head coach Tim Sauter. His team’s defense stifled MI-B at times by getting in their driving lanes and helping out on the weak side.
Ranger head coach Jeff Buffetta said the biggest difference was 50-50 loose balls. He didn’t remember a time when Cherry didn’t come up with the ball.
“I give them credit. They beat us to the punch and outworked us on the little things.’’
Both teams went back and forth in the first half, with Cherry holding a slight edge for most of the first stanza. The Tigers spread the ball around to Courteney Sajdak, Elle Ridge, Jessa Schroetter and Jillian Sajdak to get out to an early 10-7 lead.
Despite the efforts of the Rangers, a Courteney Sajdak 3-pointer had the Tigers up 15-11.
However, Sage Ganyo, Ava Butler, Hali Savela and Jordan Zubich gave MI-B its first lead of the game at 16-15.
Cherry put together their own run for a 22-21 lead, but MI-B got two late buckets from Ganyo to give the home team a 27-24 lead at intermission.
“It was kind of a tough battle each way. We were both kind of searching for points there for a while. They play good defense, so we’re struggling to get some offense going for that later part of the first half.’’
In the second half, Ganyo was making her shots and drawing fouls when she didn’t to help MI-B extend its lead to 36-29 early in the second.
Lauren Staples, Courtney Sajdak and Schroetter weren’t about to let the game get away as they battled back for a 43-42 advantage.
The back-and-forth rivalry contest went to MI-B for a while as Ganyo notched a steal and scored on a fast break layup and Butler hit a jumper for a 46-43 Rangers lead.
It was basically all Cherry after that, though, as the visitors went on a 10-3 run. Schroetter, Staples and Sajdak all converted down the stretch, while MI-B missed a few shots and had some untimely fouls.
The result was a victory that was a long time in the making.
“I give our kids credit,’’ Sauter said. “I mean down five after half and they came back battling.’’
It helped that Schroetter got going a bit, as well.
“We kind of got her isolated a little bit and we actually finished at the critical times there. It was real nice. I thought we handled their press really well and did what we were supposed to do,’’ the coach said.
Sajdak led the way for Cherry with 16 points on the offensive end.
“She’s got some speed and she’s an awesome player,’’ Sauter added. “When she gets going, she’s aggressive and she can make it harder on the defense to keep up to her.’’
As far as Cherry’s good team defensive effort, the coach was pleased with Staples’ effort especially.
“I thought Lauren did a real good job on (Jordan) Zubich. She lit us up last year in a playoff game, so I thought she battled and played hard.’’
Sauter was a bit reluctant to say how long it had been since Cherry defeated MI-B.
“Do I have to admit that? It’s been since I think 2007,’’ which was two years before he took over the program.
“We respect what they do over here,’’ he said of MI-B. “They put the time in. We’ve been close a few times. It always seems like they make the plays. This time I think we finally were poised enough to make some plays to take care of the game there when we needed it.’’
The Tigers also got 15 points from Schroetter and 10 from Staples.
The Rangers were led by Ganyo with 15, Hali Savela with 12 and Ava Butler with 11.
Asked about Ganyo’s outing, Buffetta said, “Sage had a solid game. She played the inside out game and picked her shots.’’
Overall, “we just need more consistent high energy throughout the game. We’re not matching the intensity of the other team. The whole team’s got to buy in at playing at a more intense level.’’
Cherry (5-2) hosts Cromwell-Wright, while MI-B (4-2) plays at Virginia, both on Monday.
Cherry 25 28 — 53
MI-B 27 22 — 49
C: Jessa Schroetter 15, Lauren Staples 10, Courteney Sajdak 16, Danielle Clement 5, Elle Ridge 2, Jillian Sajdak 5. 3-pointers: Staples 1, C. Sajdak 1, Clement 1. Free throws: 8-17. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 9, Sage Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 11. 3-pointers: Zubich 1, Ganyo 1, Butler 1. Free throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Virginia 55,
Deer River 23
At Deer River, Virginia’s defense proved to be the key Thursday night as the Blue Devils came away with a dominant 55-23 victory over the Warriors.
Head coach Spencer Aune said his team's defensive pressure created problems for Deer River as the home team was limited to 10 first-half points.
“I thought our defense played a pretty good game for the whole game.’’
Virginia was led by Rian Aune with 13 points and Anna Fink and Lexiss Trygg with 10 points each.
The Blue Devils host Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday.
Virginia 26 29 — 55
Deer R. 10 13 — 23
VHS: Anna Fink 10, Rian Aune 13, Emma Lamppa 2, Lexiss Trygg 10, Kelsey Squires 9, Sophie Christofferson 2, Erin Haerer 5, Janie Potts 2, Chance Colbert 2. 3-pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, Squires 3. Free throws: 11-17. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Trygg.
DR: Josie Drotts 3, Abbie Sheeder 2, S. Michaud 3, Katie Storlie 3, Jessica Reigel 4, Grace Bergland 7, Kristen Schaaf 1. 3-pointers: Drotts 1, Michaud 1, Storlie 1, Bergland 1. Free throws: 3-10. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 4,
North Shore 1
At Ely, — Senior Sydni Richards scored twice in her home rink as the Golden Bears downed North Shore 4-1 at the Ely Arena.
Richards is an Ely senior.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area (4-1) plays at Northern Lakes Saturday.
