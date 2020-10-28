Cherry falls to Polar Bears, 3-1

 Mark Sauer

Cherry’s Oryann Trucano and Jessa Schroetter battle Floodwood’s Lexi Goutermont at the net during Tuesday night’s game in Cherry. The Polar Bears knocked off the Tigers, 3-1. Cherry is scheduled to play at MI-B in their next match on Nov. 5. Further details were not available.

