NORTH MANKATO — The Cherry High School softball team watched their season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to Edgerton-Southwest Minnesota Christian Tuesday at Caswell Park.
The Tigers scored in the first inning when Thea Besch walked, took second on a wild pitch. Hailey Greenly bunted her to third, then Besch scored on a Lauren Staples bunt.
The Flying Dutchmen came back with two runs in their half of the first, with both runs scoring with two out.
Brooklynn Moss hit a two-run single to plate both runs.
Edgerton-Southwest Minnesota Christian added three runs in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead.
Morgan Pap did all of the damage with a three-run home run.
Cherry would score once in the sixth as Jessa Schroetter hit a run-scoring single, but that would be the last run the Tigers would get.
Addison Fleischman tossed a complete-game three-hitter for the Flying Dutchmen. She struck out seven and walked two.
Staples hurled six innings, giving up seven hits. She fanned eight and walked one.
Schroetter, Danielle Clement and Claire Cushman had the Cherry hits.
Mackenzie Snyder had two hits for Edgerton/Minnesota Southwest Christian.
