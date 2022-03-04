CHISHOLM — The last time the Chisholm and Cherry High School girls basketball teams met, the Bluestreaks came away with a 68-52 victory.
The Tigers get a chance to avenge that loss today when they take on Chisholm in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Ralph Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Bluestreaks are the No. 4 seed and Cherry is the No. 5 seed in the tournament, so it’s going to be a battle between two evenly-matched teams.
“They’ve got some talented players, no doubt about it,” Cherry coach Dan Grotberg said. “Tresa (Baumgard) will be a problem with her length in the post, and they have four guards who can shoot the ball and penetrate.
“We’ll have to be on our game.”
Baumgard will be a handful because of her ability to pull down offensive rebounds. Grotberg knows that keeping her and Olivia Hutchings off the glass will be a key to the game
“Both of them killed us with offensive rebounds,” Grotberg said. “That will be an emphasis. We have Rylee Manicina and Kaylynn Cappo, but we don’t have a lot of size. We need to rebound.
“If we want to transition and run, but we can’t do that if we don’t have the ball.”
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske is well aware that the Tigers have a wealth of talent, too.
“Lauren (Staples) is probably one of their best players,” Pioske said. “We have to know where she’s at all of the time on the court. We have to put good defensive pressure on her. We need to key in on that.
“They also have a post player, too, so we have to work in practice on what we need to do against them.”
The key for Cherry will be handling the Bluestreaks’ press and defense.
“I thought we handled that (the press) OK,” Grotberg said. “We only had one or two turnovers against that press. What gave us fits is when they dropped into their zone defense.
“That’s something we’ve been working on, so hopefully, we’re in a position to attack that zone.”
Which means being consistent on the perimeter and in the paint.
“Against that zone, we have to do both,” Grotberg said. “You’re not going to get layups on every possession. We have to be able to shoot from the outside. You’re not going to cash in threes all of the time.
“It’s not a recipe for success. We have to be able to do both.
Chisholm, which is coming off a big win over Littlefork-Big Falls, needs to keep up that same intensity it had against the Vikings.
“We need to make sure that we’re fast against Cherry,” Pioske said. “We have to continue to use our teamwork. We have to move the ball well, and have good passing. If we bring that in, we should do fine.
“Defensively, we have to be quick. We have to know where their shooters are. They have some good shooters.”
Offensively, the Bluestreaks need to continue to play together.
“The key is make sure we keep our heads up and continue to look at the court to see who’s open,” Pioske said. “We tend to do a good job at moving the ball around, and also playing offense when we don’t have the ball.
“We have to keep that going.”
It will all come down to who executes their schemes better.
“Execution and effort is huge,” Grotberg said. “All of these games come down to is who wants it more.”
Pioske knows that the first meeting between the two teams doesn’t matter right now.
“Just because we beat them in that first time, that doesn’t make it an automatic win,” Pioske said. “We have to earn it. We have to play well. The first time we played them, they didn’t have one of their players.
“They have her back, so that will make a difference. We have to make sure we go into it with confidence and be aggressive at the same time.”
