Cherry 10,
Ely 6
At Ely, Cherry’s Mason Perkovich was strong on the mound and at the plate Thursday as he led his squad to a 10-6 victory over Ely.
Perkovich tossed five innings of eight-hit ball, while walking two and allowing five runs in a winning effort. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Reliever Nick Peterson went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on one hit.
The Tigers also got two hits and one RBI from Jake Koskela, three hits (including a double) from Landan Kilpela and two hits from Trevor Graves. Cherry had a total of nine hits.
Ely put together nine hits and was led by Will Davies with three hits, including a double. Lane Anderson and Eddie Prijatel chipped in with two hits apiece. Davies also took the loss in 5 2/3 innings of work. He fanned eight, while giving up 10 runs on eight hits and walking four.
Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said the game was a little bit back and forth and his club was plagued by five errors, including three in the first.
Chisholm 9,
Northeast Range 6
At Soudan, the Northeast Range baseball team took an early 4-0 lead over Chisholm but the Bluestreaks outscored the Nighthawks 9-2 the rest of the way to take the win, 9-6.
Elliot Levens started for Northeast Range giving up two earned runs in five innings of work. He surrendered three hits and struck out seven in the no decision.
Zach Quirk got the start for the Bluestreaks and also finished with a no decision, giving up five earned runs in four innings of work while striking out five. Jude Sundquist got the win for Chisholm, giving up no earned runs in the final three innings while striking out seven.
Northeast Range’s Bralyn Liselegard took the loss, surrendering four earned runs in a short 1/3 inning sting. Caleb Berry finished out the contest pitching the final one and 2/3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) to close things out.
Leading 5-2 going into the sixth inning, the Nighthawks saw their lead slip away as Chisholm scored six in the top half of the inning. Both teams added one more run each in the seventh to give Chisholm the win.
At the plate, Landyn Houghton finished with a pair of hits for Northeast Range. Wyatt Gorsma etched an RBI double.
Falling to the ‘Streaks 18-4 a little more than a week earlier, Nighthawks’ head coach Aaron Donais says the 9-6 loss was unfortunate but a positive sign for his squad.
“It definitely shows that we’re taking steps in the right direction,” Donais said Thursday night.
Northeast Range will be at home on Monday when they host Nashwauk-Keewatin. Chisholm will host Hill City/Northland on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Greenway 21,
Virginia 2, F/4
At Bovey, Miranda Gernander allowed four hits and struck out four Blue Devils to lead Greenway to a 21-2 victory in four innings Thursday.
Gernander also walked three and allowed two earned runs.
Further Virginia information was not available.
The Blue Devils (3-6) host Hermantown Monday, and Greenway (11-0) welcomes in Aitkin on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.