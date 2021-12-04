Cherry boys back on the prowl in Section 7A

CHERRY — The sky’s the limit for the 2021-22 edition of the Cherry High School boys basketball team.
Tiger coach Jordan Christianson has a veteran team returning this year, including one of the better players in the northland in Isaac Asuma.
That could all add up to a run for the Section 7A title in March.
“They look good,” Christianson said. “They’ve worked hard, and they put in a lot of time this past summer. Once football was over, I told them to rest their bodies. The next day, nine of them were in the gym getting their shots up.
“It’s a committed group. That’s why the sky’s the limit for them.”
It starts with the senior class, which includes Zach Carpenter and two sets of twins, Sam and Nick Serna and Tommy and Bobby Mancini.
“Sam and Zach know the offense, they know the scheme,” Christianson said. “They’ve been helping with the younger kids because we have a lot of sophomores and freshmen.
“They’ve provided leadership and experience and that’s a big part of what we look to for the seniors.”
There’s two juniors, Caleb Rinerson and Carter Nelson.
“Both of them play tough,” Christianson said. “They bring it in practice every day. They play a physical brand of basketball, which we need because we’re a smaller team. They play a lot bigger than their height (5-feet-10-inches).”
There’s two sophomores, Asuma and Andrew Staples.
Asuma averaged 26 points per game last year. He pulled down 12 rebounds per game and dished out six assists.
“When you look at the numbers, you might think he gets a lot of shots, but he’s an unselfish player,” Christianson said. “He makes the right basketball decisions. He’s like a coach on the floor, too.”
Staples will have a big impact, too.
“He’s put in a lot of time in the weight room, and he’s grown two to three inches (6-2, 210 pounds),” Christianson said. “He provides the bulk that we need. He’s a versatile player. He can play from the 2 to the 5 positions, depending on the match ups. He’s a mismatch for opponents due to his ability on the floor.
“He also shot 36-percent from the 3-point line last year. With that size and that ability, you have to step back to guard him. This year, he can focus on playing his game and not have to think too much.”
Eighth-grader Noah Asuma, Isaac’s brother, will probably take another step forward this year. He averaged 15 points per game as a seventh-grader.
“Last year, he was wide-eyed to start the season, but he should pick up where he left off last season,” Christianson said. “He’s more comfortable with the style of play. He’s more comfortable with the tempo of opponents.
“Last year, it was a big change from playing against elementary-school players and playing against the big men. The game should slow down for him a little bit more.”
Seventh-grader Isaiah Asuma, who is a cousin to Isaac and Noah, will get his first crack at the varsity level.
“His defense sets the tone for us,” Christianson said. “He’s probably the best on-ball defender on our team, and maybe the whole section. He causes mayhem with his defense.
“Once he gets comfortable with the length and height, he will fit right in. I’ll take his defense any day. He can give us a spark every night.”
Offensively, Chrsitianson said his team should be more balanced this season.
“We have to play to our advantage,” he said. “We don’t have the big post, so we like to run. They did make a big jump over the summer as to how we handle our halfcourt offense, but we’ll get most of our baskets through transition.
“We do have legitimate offensive threats this year. Teams will have to take seven or eight of our guys seriously this year.”
Defensively, Christianson said he’ll mix-and-match this year.
“We’ll mix it up quite a bit,” he said. “We won’t have one style of defense. Last year, we were too small to play man, but this year, we should be better with our man-to-man defense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.