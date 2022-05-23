CHERRY — If there’s one phrase Cherry High School softball coach Darrell Bjerklie lives by it’s ‘Never stop improving.’
Even though the Tigers (13-6) have won eight Section 7A titles, that phrase proves true today.
That’s how No. 2 seeded Cherry will approach the Section 7A playoffs, which begin today with a 4 p.m. contest against No. 15 seeded Littlefork-Big Falls at McDavitt Park in Zim.
This edition of the 2022 Tigers has had to live up to that billing, and there’s been some growing pains along the way.
“We’ve seen peaks and valleys, but we’re hoping the peaks stay on,” Bjerklie said. “It’s been a different year as far as how the weather has been. We haven’t had a lot of practices, so we’ve learned on the fly by playing games.
“That’s not ideal. Starting playoffs, we’ve been working on fine tuning some things we may need later on, if not sooner. We’re preparing them the best that we can, then we’ll see what the scoreboard reads at the end.”
Bjerklie did say that this team has seen some steady progress this season.
“We’re trying to improve in all three phases of the game,” Bjerklie said. “What it takes is a commitment by the players. They’ve started doing that now. They have to practice at the speed they need to play.
“It has to be instinctive. You have to keep on top of things. You can’t lose your edge. You can’t be satisfied with where you’re at. As soon as that happens, somebody comes along and snatches it away from you.”
As the Tigers enter the playoffs, two pitchers, Lauren Staples and Kaely Greenly could be in the circle.
“That should be a good thing for us,” Bjerklie said. “We didn’t rely on one arm the whole year. Our thoughts are that we should be fresh, with no aches and pains. We’ve either alternated games or used them in the same game.
“No matter who we’ve played, we’ve seen improvements.”
Offensively has been the part of Cherry’s game that has gone through the most peaks and valleys.
“I’ve seen us come out and hit line drive after line drive, then I’ve seen us come out and strikeout on pitches I can’t believe they couldn’t hit,” Bjerklie said. “It’s similar to the other phases of the game.
“You have to keep your composure so you can be focused and serious and not panic. Panic is a ball player's worst enemy.”
Defense was the one area Bjerklie was most concerned about this season.
“We’ve made improvements there,” Bjerklie said. “We’ve settled into our base defense, but we’ll probably make changes as we move forward. You have to make defensive changes due to your opponents’ strengths.
“You have to counter that with defensive moves, along with pitching.”
Cherry is taking on a team that finished 1-8 this season, but the Tigers won’t take the Vikings lightly.
“You want to come in there and play them like they’re the No. 1 seed,” Bjerklie said. “You have to learn how to play the game hard until they tell us we’re done. We have to learn how to do that.
“We’ve played such a variety of teams this year, so there’s not much anybody can throw at us that we haven’t seen,” Bjerklie said. “We have to approach their hitters like everyone is their best hitter.
“That’s what you have to do against a team you don’t know much about.”
Victory No. 1 is important because it gets a team into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
“You have to win that first one,” Bjerklie said. “That’s where it helps being seeded higher. There’s some tough games today. There’s going to be some battles.”
