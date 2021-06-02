BASEBALL
Cherry 6,
Chisholm 2
DULUTH — Mason Perkovich and Nick Peterson combined on a four-hitter as the Tigers beat the Bluestreaks in a section 7A second-round action Tuesday at UMD.
Peterson had two hits, and getting one each were Noah Asuma, Jake Koskela, Perkovich and Andrew Staples.
Jude Sundquist had a double and an RBI for Chisholm. Noah Sundquist, Ben Wegener, Zach Quirk and Sean Fleming each had one hit.
Perkovich tossed 5.2 innings for three-hit ball to get the win. He struck out nine. Peterson worked 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Fleming started for the Bluestreaks. He worked five innings of five-hit ball. He struck out one. Bryce Warner tossed one inning, giving up two hits.
SOFTBALL
Section 7A
Cherry 23,
Deer River 0, 4 innings
ZIM — Hailey Greenly tossed four innings of no-hit ball, striking out 11 as the Tigers beat the Warriors in four innings Tuesday at McDavitt Park.
Faith Zganjar had three hits and five RBI for Cherry. Lauren Staples and Bailey Kowarsch both hit doubles.
