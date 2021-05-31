CHERRY — The team without a home will take its show on the road again when the Section 7A playoffs open today at various sites in the area.
That team, the No. 3 seeded Cherry High School baseball team, will take on Littlefork-Big Falls, beginning at 11 a.m. today at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Not playing any home games hasn’t seemed to hurt Cherry as it has a 12-6 record this season.
“Our defense has been good, even our offense was OK,” Cherry coach Brian Kemp said. “All-around, we played well, but we did have some hiccups.”
A lot of that success has revolved around the pitching staff of Beau Barry, Mason Perkovich, Jayden Dawson, Nick Peterson and Trevor Graves.
“Beau is our clear-cut No. 1,” Kemp said. “In Class A, having five guys is a comfortable feeling to go with. If one guy does lose a game, and we have to come through the back door, the more the merrier.
“At the beginning of the season, we started with 17 guys and 15 of them pitched. Some of them are young, so we’ll have plenty of guys to throw moving forward and in the years to come.”
Defensively, Kemp has been pleased with that part of his teams’ game.
“With probably a few exceptions, we haven’t had many games with more than two errors,” Kemp said. “In all of my years of coaching, this is probably the best defense we’ve had in the nine years I’ve been doing this.”
Offensively, if there’s one thing Kemp would like to see altered is knocking in more runners when they’re in scoring position.
“We’ve had a couple more guys stepping up and swinging, but we need the big hits,” Kemp said. “We’ve been stranding a few runners on base. We’re not getting the big hits, One through seven have been doing well.”
Cherry did beat the Vikings 10-1 on May 10. Littlefork-Big Falls is 5-8, and it has lost three in a row heading into playoffs.
“I don’t know if they have a clear-cut No. 1, but I might have to throw one of our top pitchers because you have to win the first game to get to the double-elimination portion of the tournament,” Kemp said. “If my kids show up ready to play, we should do well.
“It’s a matter of them showing up and not taking them lightly. I’m not going to.”
