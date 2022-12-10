EVELETH—Coming into Year 2 as head coach of the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team, Ben Johnson says things are a little bit more familiar for him and for his players.
After all, the Wolverines are in just their second year as well, coming together for the first time last season. On what the differences between last year and this year could be, Johnson says chemistry is at the top of the list.
“It’s a big difference from last year just knowing your players,” Johnson said. “Knowing who you’re getting, who’s coming out. Last year it was kind of a question mark. Now we’ve had a year and the summer to train with the same guys and it’s a little bit easier knowing what kind of team you have.
“We had kind of an older group last year. Sometimes the chemistry isn’t there right away when you combine schools like that. Hopefully this year, the chemistry comes together faster and we can play together earlier. We started clicking at the end last season but it took us a while.”
Looking at the team on ice, Johnson sees a very talented squad but also one that lacks a lot of varsity ice time.
“We’re skilled but we’re very young compared to other years. We only have seven seniors but we have a lot of sophomores. The future looks bright, that’s for sure. If we can play good this year and really make a splash, it’s going to be exciting what we can do over the next few years with this young group.”
The Wolverines are led by three senior captains in Dylan Hedley, Ryan Manninen and Isaac Flatley. Having the most ice team of any other players on the team, Johnson says the trio has managed to keep things in check so far.
“They’re good captains. They want to win. They want to work hard. We’re leaning on them to teach these young guys that high school hockey isn’t always easy. Every team is good. The maturity level between a sophomore and a senior is a big deal.”
Starting the season 2-1 with wins over Greenway and International Falls, the Wolverines lone stumble thus far is a 6-4 loss to Albert Lea. Johnson says a misstep in mental preparation did his team no favors in the loss.
“We were happy to get Greenway but we knew there were some areas we had to shore up. I think the boys took Albert Lea a little lightly but they’re a good hockey team. We played OK and we outshot them but we didn’t come away with a win. The mental side of things comes into that. The young guys just might not know the importance of being ready on game day.
“But we took that and learned from it and went up to the Falls and played great. It’s a learning process. We’re learning and if we can build that momentum and speed, these guys will go out and play great hockey.”
Looking at the offensive side of the puck, Rock Ridge has plenty of reason to be excited, scoring 13 goals over their first three games. Johnson says they could still shore things up on that end.
“I think we can get more offense. We’re getting tons of chances and getting close to 50 shots in most games. So we have opportunities. Now we just need to bury them. The young guys coming from bantams on to varsity and high school hockey, they have to use those chances because the game is a lot faster, bigger and stronger. Once they settle down a bit, I think we’ll start making more of those plays.”
Defensively, the Wolverines are especially young. Missing one of their biggest pieces in Derik Dahl to start the season (Dahl was playing football for Mountain Iron-Buhl), Johnson says that unit had to learn to sink or swim.
“It’s a lot of sophomores and then one junior and one senior back there. Derik Dahl just came back but it was kind of good to get a few games in without him. Those guys had to figure things out quickly and they did fine. They’re learning and that was good for them.”
Seniors Wade Harsila and Levi Maki have both seen time between the pipes but Johnson also has junior Ryan Rothfork and sophomore Steven Ranisate in the program.
“All four of them could play a varsity game and hopefully we can get them all in this year because it’s a battle between the pipes. If they’re not ready, they’re going to get yanked and hopefully the next guy is up to it. It’s mental preparation for them too so when they’re on, we should be tough to beat.”
Playing in the ever tough Section 7A and welcoming in many top teams from across the state this year, Johnson says a tough road map should help his squad get better.
“It’s a lot of talented teams on the schedule. Teams like Hermantown and Warroad are some of the best and then we have Little Falls and Denfeld on there as well just to name a few. It’s a tough schedule this year but it’ll only make us better. As long as we keep learning from it, then we’ll be pleased with what happens.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.