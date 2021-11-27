Changing of the guard for the Tigers

CHERRY — There’s been a changing of the guard for the Cherry High School girls basketball team.
Gone is longtime coach Tim Sauter, who has been replaced by Dan Grotberg.
Change can be hard to accept, but Grotberg said some things will remain the same, at least defensively, but there’s going to be some tinkering with the offensive side of the ball.
“We’re not changing too much from year’s past,” Grotberg said. “We’ve played tight man-to-man defense. I like high pressure. We want to make life miserable for any offense.”
“We have the dedication to do that with their effort level out there. They’re trying to get better, so I don’t see any reason why we can’t accomplish the goals we’re setting out to make this year.”
Things could be noticeably different on offense.
“We’re switching things up,” Grotberg said. “It’ll be a big change. We’re trying to turn it into more of a read-and-react offense, and not running plays that we normally do. We’re looking to run.
“We’ve got speed and endurance, so we can run the floor in transition and get some opportunities that way. We’ve always tried to push the floor. That’s no different from year’s past. This team is built for speed. We’ve had good posts to dominate the low post, but we’re not as big. We are faster.”
The Tigers will be led by seniors Lauren Staples, Kasey Zganjar and Rylee Mancina.
“I need their leadership,” Grotberg said. “They’ve been around the longest, and they’ve put in their time and work. I’m expecting them to lead the group because we’re a little young.”
Skill-wise, Staples, Zganjar and Mancina will be counted on to provide stability both offensively and defensively.
“We’re going to need everything out of them, offense, defense, rebounding,” Grotberg said. “I’ll be asking them to do things they haven’t done in their careers. They’re taking it in stride, so that’s good.”
Juniors will be Kaylynn Cappo, Makenna Ridge and Jillian Sajdak.
“They’re going to get a lot of playing time,” Grotberg said. “They will keep learning, plus, they’re acting like leaders. They’ve been in it for awhile, too. It’s almost like having three other seniors on the floor.
“They’re doing well.”
Sophomore Faith Zganjar will also see playing time, and Grotberg said he has a bfreshmen class to choose from.
“We’ll see if anybody steps up,” Grotberg said. “We could use more numbers, but we definitely have possibilities.”
With a young and somewhat experienced team, Grotberg likes his teams’ chances during the 2021-22 season.
“I don’t see any reason why we can’t be in the top three or four teams in the section,” he said. “We have the talent and work ethic to get there.”
