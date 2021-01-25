HIBBING — During his first two meets, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano stayed status quo.
He kept his lineup the same, but that will change today when the Bluejackets host International Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. at the high school pool.
The changes have nothing to do with performance because Hibbing has more than exceeded Veneziano’s expectations.
“We’re making some steady progress,” Veneziano said. “I like where we’re going with stuff. For the meet today, I’m going to switch it up a little bit. There’s stuff I want to see. I’m starting to move some stuff around.
“I basically ran the same relative lineup against Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids. Now, it’s time to start switching things around to see what I can find out.”
Why is Veneziano doing this?
“What if I’m overlooking an obvious thing that is going to score high by the end of the year?” Veneziano said. “That is what today is for and some of these other meets are for. We know our opponent is a relatively small team with less depth that we have.
“My goal isn’t to worry about winning, and it’s also not about winning against a less-deep opponent. I’m trying to make sure I run a course of the season taking a look at all possibilities so by the end, when we put it all together, I have the greatest amount of information to go on.”
With a shortened season, this is the perfect time for Veneziano to do this.
“During a regular season, we experiment all season long,” Veneziano said. “I do that with the idea of focusing on the invites and peaking at those things. With a dual-meet-only schedule, you have to shift gears.
“It’s more of a process of gathering intel. I’m trying to find out what’s out there, what we have to do that puts us in a position to make some critical decisions at the end of year to give us the best possible chance for success.”
Veneziano wants to see more improvement in this meet, regardless of his lineup.
“That whatever I put these guys in, they go out there and compete with intensity,” Veneziano said. “They have to try and better themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.