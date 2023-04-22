mmt-04222023-chsboystrackshanezancauske.jpg

Chisholm’s Shane Zancauske competes in the 110 meter high hurdles at a meet at Mesabi East High School last season. Zancauske was a state qualifier in the event for the Bluestreaks.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM—Frank Cerar was an assistant coach for the Chisholm High School boys track team last season.

When Coach Don LaLonde decided to retire from the position, the choice for his replacement was easy—Cerar.

