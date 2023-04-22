CHISHOLM—Frank Cerar was an assistant coach for the Chisholm High School boys track team last season.
When Coach Don LaLonde decided to retire from the position, the choice for his replacement was easy—Cerar.
Cerar is taking over a team that had one state entrant last year, Shane Zancauske, but he has plenty of athletes that could make their mark as well.
“I have a good range of kids,” Cerar said. “I have some sprinters, one thrower and Shane, who went to state in the hurdles. He will contribute there.”
There’s only three seniors, Zancauske, Dillon Splinter and Charley Thompson.
“Charley will do the triple jump and run different events,” Cerar said. “I’m looking for those guys to lead our team, and make us a good track team. I need leadership out of them and to try new things.”
It was Zancauske that made the biggest impression on Cerar.
In his first year as a hurdler, he advanced to state.
“The kid came out of nowhere,” Cerar said. “He has to get faster, but he also needs to work on his technique. He’s seen success in that it should motivate him. Kids pay attention as to how they do in an event.
“That should make them want to work hard and be a leader for the other kids.”
Hayden Roche, Ben Thompson and Austin Pratt make up the junior class.
The sophomore class consists of Nathan Splinter, Noah Verant, Peyton Baden, Hunter Eide, Nick Lange, Daeren Konstad and Ethan Lauzen.
There’s also a number of freshmen and junior high athletes as well.
“We’re excited about our underclassmen,” Cerar said. “Ethan will be sprinting, so he’s carving out a spot for himself. We have a couple of new kids that haven’t done track before.
“We’re excited about them. They’re football and basketball guys that are trying different things. I want them to have fun and compete well.”
In the relays, Chisholm should have a good 4x100 team because they’re all back from last year.
He wants to get a competitive 4x400 team as well.
“That’s something we haven’t done a while,” Cerar said. “I’m excited for that, but I don’t know how good they can be. I can see it coming. That might turn out to be our best relay.”
In the field events, Charley Thompson will be in the triple jump and high jump.
“We have a couple of older kids who will do the field events,” Cerar said. “We have some good athletes, who spend a lot of their time as a group to find personal success. As for our throwers, I’m looking for them to dig down and work hard.”
Cerar will need to build his distance events.
“We had a lot of cross country kids on the team, but they’ve gravitated to the middle distances,” Cerar said. “That’s where we need to find a couple of kids to dedicate themselves to do that.
“We’re trying to find our groove with our distandes. The kids are starting to realize that if we want to compete as a team, we have to compete in that and do our best.”
Cerar believes this team can take a giant step forward in the section.
“This is the year where we can take it to the next level, with a chance of sending one or two to the state,” he said. “To compete for a section title, that’s going to take dedication from the kids.
“The personal goal is to become a team that can compete, especially at the True Team and conference meet. If the kids can succeed as a group, that will bring them into the fold. Having second and third kids in an event is special, too.”
Cerar is looking forward to his first head-coaching experience in Chisholm.
“I feel like I’m coming into a great situation,” he said. “I coached at Mountain Iron-Buhl, and I volunteered here last year. I got to learn from older coaches like Don and Greg (Stish), and how they do things.
“I have my own ideas, so we’re not starting from scratch. This is a community that values track. Chisholm has had decent track teams in the past. I’m lucky to hop into a place where we can be competitive right off the bat.”
