VIRGINIA—Taking over as head coach of the Rock Ridge girls’ golf team, Dominic Casareto sees an enthusiastic group of 28 players that are ready to play some rounds.
The only problem is the weather in the area that hasn’t cooperated with the Wolverines long enough to get the courses open. Until then, Rock Ridge will work indoors and do everything they can to keep their game sharp.
Working with the Rock Ridge and Virginia programs for the last five years, Casareto applied for the open head coaching job this season and said he was excited to take the reins after landing the gig.
“This is my sixth year with Rock Ridge and Virginia,” Casareto said. “I learned the ropes for five years and was there through the consolidation. I felt really comfortable that I could handle a lead role after learning about everything going on in the background. Learning and getting to know the different girls, there’s some that have been with me since I started and there are some that are just coming out and you can tell they all have great potential. Getting this job, I was thrilled to get to work and see what we could come up with as a team.”
Now in their third year under the Rock Ridge name, Casareto says the team has one of the best problems to have: numbers. Twenty-eight players came out for girls’ golf this year which is a number that most other schools in the area just can’t match.
“That’s such a great problem to have. All the surrounding area golf teams are half of that or less than that. It’s great to have numbers. It’s great to push each other as teammates and create that intersquad competition. It’s amazing.
“They get along so well and really, what’s great about it is they come from two different schools. They might not have grown up together but they’re on the same team and they’re getting along and making potentially lifelong friends.”
With indoor tennis courts and tracks as well as turf baseball and softball fields helping other spring sport athletes get out sooner, golfers are hindered the most when the weather chooses not to cooperate. Stuck indoors for an undetermined amount of time, Casareto says the team has been nothing but positive throughout the first month of practice.
“The spring weather is such a grind because one minute you think you’re going to be outside in two days. Then comes the snowstorm and it pushes you back two weeks. You have to be mentally tough as a player to stay focused and act like you’re outside hitting a live ball on the course. Right now we’re hitting into screens on simulators. We can work on things but doing it day after day indoors isn’t easy. I’m proud of these girls already and we haven’t even gotten outside yet. They’ve been doing an amazing job.”
Technology has become an increasingly important part of the high school golf experience in Northern Minnesota. The Rock Ridge program has two simulators going at the same time in order to help players get as close to the real thing as they can.
“It’s something that can give you an idea. It gives you the path of the ball, the spin, the rotation, the club and ball speed. It’s supposed to help us smooth the transition before we get outside. It’s been an advantage for us to have these two simulators in our program. Coaches can use that and give one on one help even inside.
“You’re starting to see more schools get the technology too. They’re making more affordable versions of the simulators that school districts can purchase. Getting something like this accessible for the kids is so important for their game.”
Eventually the Wolverines hope to get outside. When they do, Casareto expects the competition between his own players to be at a high level as they fight for a spot on the Section team.
“Being inside this long is a grind Monday through Friday but once we get outside it’s going to be a different kind of grind. When the courses open up, I’d like to get some qualifying rounds in, get some numbers on a sheet and see where each player is at. We’ll give them a few rounds and see where the average lands and go from there. We want to find the best six by the end of the season that we can take to sections.”
As long as the energy level stays high, Casareto won’t worry too much about just how long they’re stuck indoors.
“I appreciate the girls for sticking with it. This is week five of the season and they’re still gung ho. I can’t appreciate it more. We’re just excited to get outside.”
