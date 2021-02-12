HIBBING — For two periods, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team outworked and out-performed Greenway.
All it took was two mental mistakes and a bad start as the Bluejackets fell to Greenway 4-3 in overtime in an Iron Range Conference contest Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Raiders’ Ezra Carlson scored just eight seconds into overtime to send Hibbing/Chisholm back to its locker room in stunned silence.
“You have games like this, and you have to rebound and play,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “You have to start games. You can’t take a period off, then decide that you want to the game.
“We’ve had a lot of games this year where we’ve taken a period off. When you start a game, you have to be ready.”
Rewertz is referring to the Bluejackets’ start in the first period.
Carter Cline redirected a Coleman Groshong shot past Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Brayden Boyer at 5:40, then Aidan Rajala snuck one between the post and Boyer at 7:18 to make it 2-0.
“I don’t think we were ready when the puck dropped,” Rewertz said. “I thought they out-worked us. Our M.O. has to be we’re going to work hard. Tip your hat and give it to them. They came out hard and out-worked us.
“That was the difference in the first period. They wanted loose pucks more than we did.”
Trailing by two, the Bluejackets had to regroup between periods. What was the major point of emphasis?
“We decided that we were going to play the game the way we can,” Rewertz said. “We know that we need to work hard. We came out in the second, and I thought we worked hard.”
Whatever was said worked as Drew Kubena came down the left side of the ice and wristed a shot past Greenway goaltender Nathan Jurgansen just 33 seconds into the period to make it 2-1.
“That was a big goal,” Rewertz said. “It was early in the period, and it gave us some life. We started the period strong, but anytime you can get a goal and get back into it, we were one goal down.
“The kids responded. I thought we played with a lot more energy after that goal.”
The Bluejackets went on the power play at 5:47, and just 18 seconds later (at 6:05), Kasey Kemp scored to tie it 2-2.
Just over five minutes later, Kemp tallied his second goal of the game to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 3-2 lead.
The only problem was the Bluejackets had plenty of other opportunities to score, but they couldn’t capitalize on them.
“We were getting too low. We’re crashing down too far,” Rewertz said. “The rebounds were coming up high, and they were hitting us up in the body instead of us being able to jump on the puck and attack it.
“We were trying to knock a puck down, then trying to get a stick on it. When we attack, we have to have our third person high and coming down the slot ready for those rebounds.”
Hibbing/Chisholm kept the Raiders scrambling in the third period, but the Bluejackets couldn’t find a way to beat Jurgansen.
That’s when mistake No. 1 happened.
Aden Springer forced a turnover behind the Bluejackets’ net.
He skated out to the side of the net and from a bad angle, he backhanded a shot past Boyer at 13:10 to tie it 3-3.
Mistake No. 2 happened right after the faceoff in overtime.
Hibbing/Chisholm over-skated the puck, which allowed Carlson to pick up the loose puck.
He skated down the left side into the circle and snapped a shot that went bar down to give Greenway the win.
It was a stinging loss for the Bluejackets, but it could have been avoided with a better start.
“If we start that game and you don’t dig yourself a 2-0 hole, that third period is a whole-different story,” Rewertz said. “I liked the way we finished the game. This is a good opportunity to learn from it, grow, and hopefully, we learned our lesson as a team.”
Jurgansen finished with 34 saves.
Boyer had 13 stops.
GHS 2 0 1 1 — 4
HC 0 3 0 0 — 3
First Period — 1. G, Carter Cline (Coleman Groshong, Darric Davidson), 5:40; 2. G, Aidan Rajala (Ty Donahue), 7:18.
Second Period — 3. HC, Drew Kubena (Joe Allison), :33; 4. HC, Kasey Kemp (Conner Willard, Allison), pp, 6:05; 5. HC, Kemp (Michael Andrican), 11:05.
Third Period — 6. G, Aden Springer, 13:10.
Overtime — 7. G, Ezra Carlson, :08.
Goalie Saves — Greenway Nathan Jurgansen 9-12-13-0—34; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 4-8-1-0—13.
Penalties — Greenway 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 6
North Shore 1
SILVER BAY — Julia Gherardi had a hat trick as the Bluejackets beat the Storm on the road Friday.
Gherardi scored at the 5-minute mark of the second period, at the 13:57 mark of the second period and 16:41 of the third period with a short-handed goal.
Annika Lundell scored at 3:31 of the first period, Megan Bussey at the 6:48 mark of the third period and Aune Boben at the 9:21 mark of the third period.
Hope Ernest scored for North Shore at 8:07 of the first period.
Addison Hess had five saves for the Bluejackets.
Harper Powell had 31 stops.
HC 1 2 3 — 6
NS 1 0 0 — 1
First Period — 1. HC, Annika Lundell (Trista Warmbold, Megan Bussey), 3:31; 2. NS, Hope Ernest (Kinsey Komarek), 8:07.
Second Period — 3. HC, Julia Gherardi (Aune Boben), 5:00; 4. HC, Gherardi (Claire Rewertz, Maddie Rewertz), 13:57.
Third Period — 5. HC, Bussey (Abigail Sulivan), 6:48; 6. HC, Boben (Gherardi), 9:21; 7. HC, Gherardi (Maddie Rewertz), sh, 16:41.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 1-1-3—5; North Shore, Harper Powell 6-13-12—31.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 9-18; North Shore 5-10.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 66
North Branch 48
NORTH BRANCH — Mayson Brown scored 20 points, including his 1,000th-career point, as the Bluejackets took care of business against the Vikings on the road Friday.
Brown was 17 points away from 1,000, when he drained a 3-pointer in the second half to accomplish the feat.
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Ayden McDonald with 14 and Parker Maki 13.
“I thought we went through the motions for awhile, and that’s something we can’t let happen,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Defensively, we were OK. We gave up 25 at the half, but offensively, we got impatient.
“We had some possessions that weren’t solid, and they made a run at us. It was tight at the half, but we had a good start in the second half. We ramped up our rebounding effort, and did a lot of nice things.”
North Branch was led by Trevor Johnson with 10 points.
HHS 29 37 — 66
NB 25 23 — 48
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 2, Mayson Brown 20, Tre Holmes 7, Parker Maki 13, Amari Manning 2, Eli Erickson 8, Ayden McDonald 14.
North Branch: Carson Klein 9, Gabe Huset 8, Nathan Halseth 4, Logan Murphy 2, Travis Schoeberl 5, Andrew Thauwald 2, Adam Rehm 7, Adam Richards 1, Trevor Johnson 10.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 15; North Branch 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 6-10; North Branch 5-10; 3-pointers: Brown 4, Holmes 2, McDonald 2, Klein, Huset 2, Schoeberl, Johnson 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 83
Mountain Iron-Buhl 48
NASHWAUK — Brent Keranen scored 21 points, and he held the Rangers Asher Zubich to 12, as the Spartans downed Mountain Iron-Buhl at home Friday.
Zubich had been averaging around 30 points per game, so Keranan played lockdown defense on him.
“Brent did a great job on him,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “He guarded him last year and a lot during the summer. He knows the challenge and looks forward to that challenge.
“We wanted to hold him under 15, and Brent was on him for 90-percent of the game. He stuck with him. He made him take tough shots and fortunately, he didn’t make a lot of those tough shots.”
Jeff Lorenz added 20 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Gaige Waldvogel had 12 and Jack Lorenz 11.
Nicholas Jesch led the Rangers with 21 points.
MIB 22 26 — 48
NK 45 38 — 83
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 12, Cooper Salinas 3, Mason Clines 2, Jeff Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 4, Nicholas Jesch 21, Carlos Hernandez 2, Braxton Negen 1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 12, Daniel Clusiau 6, Jeff Lorenz 20, Justice Rebrovich 2, Keegan Warmuth 8, Myles Nagler 3, Jack Lorenz 11, Brent Keranen 21.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-8; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11-18; 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Kayfes, Jesch 5, Waldvogel 3, Jeff Lorenz 2, Nagler.
Chisholm 50
Hill City 19
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks defeated the Hornets in the non-conference game Friday on Bob McDonald Court.
No other information was available on the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.