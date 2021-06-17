VIRGINIA — Blue Devil basketball standout Mason Carlson will have a new place to play the sport he loves next year.
Carlson, 18, considered his options for about six months before deciding to head west to Mayville State University in Mayville, N.D.
After signing his national letter of intent Thursday, the 6-foot-5-inch Carlson said a visit to the school after basketball season helped him make his decision.
“They called me out there for a visit and me and my dad (Sean) went out there and we both just really liked it. When we were driving away, we both kind of knew it was a good place for me. I just thought about it for a while and figured out that yeah it’s a good place for me.’’
What attracted him to become a Comet in the first place?
“They win a lot. It’s a good basketball program,’’ Carlson said.
What attracted Mayville’s coach to Carlson?
“He liked that I was a tall guard that can shoot the ball pretty well.’’
Virginia head coach Derek Aho believes Carlson will be a good fit at Mayville, which is about midway between Grand Forks and Fargo.
“He’ll do great. Especially this last season, I think he really showed that he’s an all around player both inside and out,’’ Aho said. The point guard averaged about 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Carlson is also confident he’ll fill a need on the Comets.
“I do think I’ll be a good fit. They said they needed some tall shooters and I’m a tall shooter.’’
He said that Mayville likes to get up their shots early in the shot clock and take good percentage looks, which is a lot like the Virginia offense.
Aho said the Comets coach can utilize Carlson inside and outside if needed. “Inside or outside hitting a 3-pointer, he really showed that he can play anywhere.’’
Last season, “we utilized him mostly at the point position. Last year when there were games that other teams didn’t have the height, it just showed that he can go down there as well. To have a big guy like that who can handle the ball like that. He’s got great hands and a great shot. He also has some good moves down underneath. They’ll definitely be able to utilize him in multiple positions.’’
Carlson enjoyed the recruiting process, but said it took him a “really long time to make my decision’’ since the football season ended in late November. He had an excellent season on the gridiron, as well, and considered playing that sport at the next level.
“I thought about going to (the College of St.) Scholastica to play football for a while, but Mayville’s a better opportunity I think.’’
Overall, he said the recruiting process was fun. “I liked having the coaches reach out to me. It’s a once in a lifetime experience that a lot of people don’t get to have.’’
Carlson, the son of Sean and Carrie, plans to major in sports management at Mayville.
The 18-year-old knew he made the right choice after the visit to the North Dakota school.
“My dad was happy. You could tell when we left campus that he wanted me to go there. My mom is pretty happy with it too, I think. They’re both really supportive so whatever decision I made I knew they would have liked it.’’
