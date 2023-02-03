CHISHOLM — Had the playoffs started Thursday, the Chisholm girls’ basketball team would earn the No. 4 seed in Section 7A.
Welcoming in the would-be No. 2 seed in Cromwell-Wright that same night, Bluestreaks head coach Pam Pioske hoped her team would come out strong against a team they might need to face in order to make a deep playoff run.
But those results didn’t materialize as the Cardinals blew past the Bluestreaks 59-31 on Bob McDonald Court. After the game, Pioske said the loss was a result of a total lack of preparation from her squad.
“We did not mentally prepare for this one,” Pioske said. “I asked the girls after the game who watched their film on Cromwell and only one girl raised her hand. They had three days to prepare for this and they didn’t so that was pretty disappointing. It was kind of telling me that they really didn’t care how they did tonight.”
The problems for the Bluestreaks were twofold. When they controlled the ball, Cromwell-Wright’s in-your-face, man-to-man defense meant finding open passes and shots tough to come by. When they were defending, the early use of a zone defense left the Cardinals wide open for long threes. When Chisholm switched to man, C-W had little issue cutting low or driving to the hoop for more high percentage shots.
With seemingly nothing in their toolkit working, Pioske said the game could have played out totally different if her squad came prepared.
“Looking at results, we beat Floodwood by 29 points and Cromwell beat them by just three so I have to ask, ‘why did we not show up tonight?’ I was expecting a better effort from us.”
The teams exchanged early buckets but it wasn’t long before the Cardinals took a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Amanda Bjortomt hit an open jumper for Chisholm on the opening possession before Isabella Anderson gave the lead to Cromwell-Wright with a three-pointer.
Jill Anderson then got involved in the paint, working a spin move in the post to score two. After Hannah Kne was fouled the next trip down, the senior nailed a pair of free throws to keep the deficit at one.
But that’s when things took a turn against the Bluestreaks. Cromwell-Wright then kicked off an 18-point run that put Chisholm behind early; a gap they’d spend all night trying to rectify.
Mya Gronner nailed her first three-pointer of the night to start the run before Bryanna Foster converted on a three-point play. Sascha Korpela then drove to the hoop for two, forcing a timeout from Pioske with 13:25 to play in the half.
The hole kept getting deeper out of the break, however. Siiena Anderson nailed a long two, Gronner scored in the paint and Isabella Anderson hit one of two free throws. Up 18-4, C-W kept the momentum up with Gronner nailing her second three before Isabella Anderson completed the run with a score on the drive to the hoop.
Chisholm finally got out of their funk with back-to-back stops and scores on the other end. Kne drove to the hoop for two and junior Tresa Baumgard took a pass in the paint and dumped it in for another score, 23-8.
The pace of play slowed for the last eight minutes of the half. While the ‘Streaks looked a bit better defensively, they couldn’t take care of the ball on their own end as they trailed 27-12 heading into the break.
Scoring just 12 in the first 18 minutes, Pioske said the Cardinals came ready to stop her team’s scoring threats.
“It was an off night for us in that we just couldn’t handle the ball. “Our ball handling was really in the toilet. Our passing was poor tonight too. Cromwell always brings a good team and they have that tight defense that makes you work. I know my girls can get around that but tonight they just weren’t doing it.”
The ‘Streaks went bucket-for-bucket with the Cardinals early in the second half, forcing Cromwell-Wright to take some more contested shots after a switch to a man defense. But it didn’t take long for the Chisholm defense to wear out, ultimately causing them to get to their assignments a bit too late.
Those late rotations proved costly as the Cardinals scored from the three point line on five of their next six possessions. Gronner nailed three threes in the stretch while Emaleigh Olesiak had two. Chisholm could only get a Baumgard free throw and a Bjortomt three during that span as the gap had widened, 46-18.
The large lead allowed Cromwell-Wright to cruise for the final nine minutes of the game, earning the 59-31 win.
Gronner led the Cardinals with 20 points in the win while Isabella Anderson tallied 15. Baumgard paced the Bluestreaks with 14 points. Kne finished with nine.
As her team faces a quick turnaround with a game against Duluth Denfeld on Friday, Pioske hopes for a different effort from her team.
“We weren’t working together as a team tonight. It became too much of an individual sport. A better team effort overall would be nice to see coming out Friday.”
