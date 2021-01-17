Canada Lynx recently sighted in the area

One of the under rated perks of living in northern Minnesota is the wide range of wildlife sighting opportunities that present themselves at various times.
While many locals and out-of-town visitors alike know there’s always a great chance to spot a special bird or animal at the Sax-Zim Bog, you really don’t need to go anywhere special to see something truly special.
Lori Thompson and her husband found that out last Sunday on their way home to Virginia.
They were on Highway 53 about three miles south of the Alango Post Office when they spotted a very rare sighting – a Canada Lynx.
Lori Thompson said she saw it in a field and at first the couple just kept going but quickly decided to turn around.
“I had never seen one before, so we turned around and went back and there it was. I thought it would never still be there, but it was, ” Thompson said, by the time they got back to the spot several cars had stopped and people were taking photos. “It wasn’t scared at all. It just sat there eating a dead deer. ”
Thompson took her photos and emailed them to me that evening.
“Thought you would enjoy the pictures, ” she wrote.
“I was surprised when I first saw it, ” she said by phone on Monday. “At first I didn’t know what it was. I thought maybe it was a cougar – I’ve never seen one of those (either). ”
Nope, it was a lynx, a rare treat to be sure but not a stranger to the area, said Tom Rusch, Tower Area Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Manager.
The lynx population is at a very low density, Rusch said, and its reproduction is dependent on snowshoe hare abundance, which runs in cycles like ruffed grouse, except shorter.
More snowshoe hares, more lynx.
“Lynx tend to be highly mobile following hare abundance and snowshoes are high around here right now in many areas of northern St. Louis County, so I expect to get increased numbers of reports, ” Rusch said. “(Lynx) can be here for a couple of winters and then in Atikokan (Ontario, Canada) or Grand Marais. ”
The cat has a number of unique identifiers, Rusch said, including ear tufts, huge feet compared to a bobcat, a tail that looks like it was dipped in black ink and when they walk, they always look like they are walking downhill with their butt up in the air.
They are also on the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s threatened list, where they have resided since 2000.
Rusch said U. S. Forest Service biologists try to follow up on as many reports as possible to collect lynx scat for DNA by scouting for tracks.
According to the FWS, Lynx are broadly distributed across most of Canada and Alaska, which combined encompass about 98% of the species breeding range. The contiguous U. S. distinct population segment (DPS) accounts for the other 2% and includes resident breeding populations in northern Maine, northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Montana/northern Idaho, and north-central Washington.
An introduced population also occurs in western Colorado, and several other areas may have historically supported small resident populations (e. g., northern New Hampshire, Isle Royale, Michigan, northeastern Washington, and the Greater Yellowstone area of southwestern Montana and northwestern Wyoming).
The animal tends to roam south into Minnesota when the snowshoe hare population crashes in Canada.
They are generally about the same size as a bobcat, but with brown fur with white undersides, and along with the ear tufts, they have a pronounced goatee under the chin. The hind legs appear longer than the front legs.
They measure about three feet, including the four-inch stub tail and adults weigh from 20 to 44 pounds.
Other facts from the DNR:
Mating occurs in late winter, and from one to five kittens are born 65 days later. In years of low or average snowshoe numbers, few or no kittens survive, but when hares are abundant, kitten survival is very high. Kittens stay with their mother for one year before dispersing to their own home range.
Snowshoe hares are the main prey, but birds and small mammals are also eaten. Lynx do not occur where snowshoe hares are absent. Lynx have also been observed scavenging roadkill.
Being a large predator itself, lynx have few predators, but lynx have been killed by wolves, fishers, bobcats, and coyotes.
Lynxes live in dense forests across northern Canada, in northern Minnesota and Maine, and in mountainous areas of northwestern United States.
The lynx was once a hunted and trapped in Minnesota, but due to declining numbers in Canada, the lynx has been protected in Minnesota since 1984. In 2000, the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service classed the lynx as a federally threatened species.
Both lynx and snowshoe hares have large feet, for walking on top of deep snow.
o
Report a sighting
Anyone who has a lynx sighting is asked to report it. The DNR offers and email contact, bob. dunlap@state.mn.us, and asks for the following information:
Date of observation
Time of observation
Location information, including legal description and/or coordinates of sighting if possible
Description of animal: physical appearance and behavior
Observer’s full name
Observer’s contact information (i. e., phone, email, mailing address)
Photo of animal if available
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.