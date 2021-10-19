LINDSTROM — Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz saw their season come to an end with two-straight losses at the Section 7AA Individual Meet held Tuesday at Chisago Lakes High School.
In their semifinal match, Bussey and Rewertz were beaten by Greta Gillach and Emily Erickson of Chisago Lakes, 6-0, 6-1.
Gillach and Erickson wound up going to state as the first Wildcat players to achieve that honor.
In their third-place match, Bussey and Rewertz lost to Catherine Moraghan and Linsey Busch of Brainerd by the scores of 6-2, 6-3.
“I thought they did fine,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They were overmatched in that first match. They hit the ball crisp. In the second one, they started playing better. It got down to a couple of points that were crucial that we didn’t get.
“That was a decent match. It gets tougher as you move on here.”
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
North Woods 1
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 12 kills, two blocks, 11 digs and two aces from Lola Huhta en route to the 3-1, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Grizzlies Monday on Bob McDonald Court.
Olivia Hutchings had 11 kills and three blocks; Hannah Kne four kills and eight digs; Jordan Temple 11 kills, one block, eight digs and 35 assists; and Gabby Walters seven digs and three aces.
North Woods was led by Morgan Burnett with two aces, six kills and 24 assists; Abbi Shuster 10 kills and 11 digs; and Skyler Yuretich nine kills and 10 digs.
Greenway 3
Virginia 0
COLERAINE — The Raiders picked up 13 kills and 11 digs from Emma Markovich en route to the 3-0, 25-6, 25-10, 25-18 over the Blue Devils Monday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Lexi Hammer had 37 assists; Ellie Vekich nine digs; Bri Miller 10 kills; and Senia Erkkila eight digs.
Virginia was led by Macy Westby with 12 assists and eight digs. Maya Carlson had six kills and 10 digs.
