Bushbaum leads South Ridge past Cherry, 32-20

MOUNTAIN IRON — Beau Barry and the Cherry Tigers led 12-6 late in the first half before South Ridge’s Connor Bushbaum went off.
The senior Panther running back tied the game at 12-12 just before halftime as he broke loose for a 52-yard scoring run at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School field.
That was just the beginning. Bushbaum scored three more times in the second half and piled up more than 300 yards on the ground, which included touchdown runs of 68, 85 and 66 yards.
The effort lifted the undefeated Panthers past a previously unbeaten Cherry squad, 32-20.
“We just couldn’t quite get it done tonight,’’ Tigers head coach Jason Marsh said. “Three big plays that were just our Achilles heel. I was proud of the kids. They battled hard. But South Ridge, they’re a good team.’’
Cherry went stride for stride with their opponents after Panther quarterback Aaron Bennett put his team up 6-0 with a two-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter.
After a South Ridge fumble two possessions later, Cherry’s Cole Harrington, Matthew Kloss and Barry led a 31-yard scoring drive. Barry hit pay dirt on a five-yard touchdown with just 1:08 left in the first.
The teams exchanged punts in the second before the Tigers went to work again from their own 49. Kloss and Barry each picked up nice chunks of yardage before Barry scored again on a six-yard sweep around right end to take a 12-6 lead.
It looked like Cherry might take that lead into intermission, but Bushbaum keyed a Panthers drive, ultimately getting free on his 52-yard touchdown run. That tied the game 12-12 at the half.
After the 15-minute intermission, Bushbaum took control once again. On the third play from scrimmage, he raced 68 yards for a score that put South Ridge ahead 18-12.
Cherry responded by driving from their own 46 to the Panther 18, thanks to runs by Barry and Mason Perkovich.
However, the drive ended with a fumble at the 15 and South Ridge took full advantage.
On the very next play, Bushbaum showed his speed as he rounded the right side for an 85-yard scoring burst.
With the Panthers up 26-12, neither team could convert until the fourth quarter when Bushbaum led an 85-yard scoring drive, which he capped off with a 66 yard scoring jaunt on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 32-12 advantage.
Cherry never gave up and mounted a late 43-yard scoring drive. Barry opened the two-play drive with a 22-yard run and followed that up with a 21-yard rush to the end zone. Nick Peterson tacked on the 2-point conversion run and the Tigers made the final, 32-20.
Asked about South Ridge’s star runner, Marsh said, “Bushbaum’s a very good running back. You can’t give a back like that much of a seam. He picked the seam and we over pursued a little bit at times. A little crease was all he needed. He broke three long ones and that’s just a killer.’’
The keys to any game are trying to win the turnover battle, keep penalties down, try to prevent big plays and not make mistakes, according to the coach.
“We got hurt tonight on the big plays.’’
What did Marsh tell his players after the big game?
“This is where we want to get to. They were in the State Tournament last year. I think they’re ranked 4th or 5th right now, and that’s our goal. That’s our goal to be at that level. We’re a couple touchdowns short of that. I said that’s where we need to get to.’’
He added that he was proud of how hard his team played and that they didn’t give up all the way until the end.
Marsh said Barry and Kloss were strong throughout the contest. He added that a starting guard was out and one of their fullbacks got hurt part way through the game.
He was proud to see how the guys that were plugged in stepped up when asked to.
Cherry (3-1) plays at Ely on Friday. South Ridge (4-0) hosts Silver Bay on Friday.
S. Ridge 6 6 14 6 — 32
Cherry 6 6 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
SR: Aaron Bennett 2 run (run fails)
C: Beau Barry 5 run (run fails)
Second Quarter
C: Barry 6 run (run fails)
SR: Bushbaum 52 run (run fails)
Third Quarter
SR: Bushbaum 68 run (pass fails)
SR: Bushbaum 85 run (Bennett run)
Fourth Quarter
SR: Bushbaum 66 run (run fails)
C: Barry 21 run (Nick Peterson run)
VOLLEYBALL
Ely 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves controlled play Thursday and cruised to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-17) victory over Mesabi East.
Ely was led by Katrina Seliskar with 29 set assists, 5 digs, 2 ace serves; McKenna Coughlin with 14 kills, 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Madeline Kallberg with 4 kills, 7 digs; Kellen Thomas with 3 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Rachel Coughlin with 8 kills, 2 blocks and Kate Coughlin with 8 digs and 3 ace serves.
Mesabi East, meanwhile, had Aaliyah Sahr with 9 digs, 2 ace serves; Kora Forsline with 3 kills; Lindsey Baribeau with 7 kills, 6 blocks; Kaitlynn James with 2 kills, 8 digs, 17 assists; Maija Hill with 4 kills; and Steph Zimmer with 17 digs.
The Giants play at Deer River and Ely hosts International Falls, both on Monday.
