MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team got off to a tough start on Friday night against a very good North Central squad.
The Rangers changed things up in the second quarter and went on to beat the Stars, 54-30, with Riley Busch scoring four touchdowns in the contest.
“We didn’t come out and do what we needed to do in that first quarter,” head coach Dan Zubich said. “We missed tackles and just put hands out there and let them move the ball.”
The Stars opened up the scoring in the first quarter when they moved the ball down field on offense and had Marcus Johnson dive in from three yards out to make it a 6-0 North Central lead.
The Rangers got right back in the game when quarterback Asher Zubich hit Busch with a 13yard TD pass to knot the game up at six. Zubich ran in the two point conversion to give MIB a 8-6 lead.
The Stars didn’t waste any time getting the lead back when quarterback Seth Donner hit Wyatt Hell with a pass and Hell ran 75 yards to pay dirt. The Johnson run on the conversion made it 14-8 Stars.
With 4:31 left in the quarter Zubich hit Busch with a 10-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14. Tapio ran in the two points conversion to make it a 16-14 Rangers lead.
MI-B scored another TD in the first quarter when Busch caught one from Zubich and ran into Stars territory. North Central was then called for a horse collar penalty which put the ball down on the Stars 24-yard line.
The Rangers continued to run the ball and with time running out in the quarter, Zubich raced in from seven yards out to make it a 22-14 lead. The point after failed.
The Stars tied the game at 22-22 early in the second quarter when Johnson ran it in from 16 yards out before he added two more on the conversion run.
Mountain Iron-Buhl then took a lead they would not give up when Zubich faked a hand-off and then sprinted 43 yards for a touchdown to make it a 28-22 game.
The quarter ended with the Rangers leading by six.
They really got things going offensively in the third quarter. Zubich hit Busch with a 45-yard TD pass to open up the quarter, followed by another scoring pass to Busch to make it a 40-22 contest.
But the Rangers weren’t done yet.
With time running out in the quarter, Zubich pitched the ball to Tapio at the 15-yard line and the junior ran it in for the touchdown.
The Rangers led 46-22 after three quarters.
“We really did some good things in that second and third quarters,” Zubich said. “That’s a very good team we were playing against out there.”
Each team scored one in the fourth quarter. North Central got a 17-yard run from Hell and a pass from Donner to Hell for the two point conversion.
The Rangers got a four-yard run from Zubich before Zubich hit Tapio for two more to close out the scoring.
“Next up for us is Bigfork,” Zubich said. “We will need to go there and be ready to play some solid ball.”
NC 14 8 0 8 — 30
MIB 22 6 18 8 — 54
First Quarter
NC —Marcus Johnson 3 run (Pass failed)
MIB — Riley Busch 13 pass from Asher Zubich (Zubich run)
NC — Wyatt Hell 75 pass from Seth Donner (Johnson run)
MIB — Busch 10 pass from Zubich (Damian Tapio run)
MIB — Zubich 7 run (Run failed)
Second Quarter
NC — Johnson 16 run (Johnson run)
MIB — Zubich 43 run (Run failed)
Third Quarter
MIB — Busch 45 pass from Zubich (Run failed)
MIB — Busch 19 yard pass from Zubich (Pass failed)
MIB — Tapio 15 run (Run failed)
Fourth Quarter
NC — Hell 17 run (Hell pass from Donner)
MIB — Zubich 4 run (Tapio pass from Zubich)
