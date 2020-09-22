As far as Pam Pioske was concerned, there was no better time to hold a volleyball season than in the fall.
The Chisholm High School volleyball coach got her wish when the Minnesota State High School League voted 15-3 Monday to reinstate the sport, which will begin Monday, Sept. 28.
After 10 days of practice, games will officially begin on Oct. 8.
“I’d rather have it in the fall,” Pioske said. “The girls are glad, too. They didn’t want to wait until the spring because you never know what’s going to happen when spring rolls around. You might not have a season.
“They wanted it now. I hope we can get into it and it doesn’t get canceled. We’ll be going day-by-day.”
When the news first broke in August that the sports seasons were being suspended, Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson put it bluntly.
“We were bummed,” Adkisson said. “We were happy that they were trying to figure something out, but with the new news coming at us so quickly, it’s been a little stressful.
“I’m excited that the girls get to have a season.”
While the meeting was going, Pioske said she was tracking it through Twitter.
“I was hoping it would pass,” Pioske said. “It was hard for some of the students to see how some sports were going on, some kids were getting to play.
“It wasn’t fair to all. If they didn’t have a couple of sports, they shouldn’t have any sports.”
Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau said her girls are excited to have something to do with the season moved back to fall. “They were excited to be in the gym for the practice season. They’re excited to have a season.’’
When the state high school league gave the coaches a three-week window to work with their teams, Pioske put that time to good use.
“We had already started our training sessions,” Pioske said. “I was ready with all of my equipment being ready for the season. We started taking temperatures, and doing everything we needed to do for COVID.”
The Giants scheduled three practices per week in the last 1 ½ weeks because the school already had a lot of dual athletes. “It was nice to get back in the gym,’’ but things are planned differently for the practice sessions,’’ Baribeau said. “We went into it with the mentality we were getting ready for spring, not Monday.’’
Adkisson wasn’t as fortunate on tracking the MSHSL meeting, but she was getting updates from her athletic director. She got excited when she found out about the vote, but Adkisson also knows that nothing is a given.
She said her team has handled the situation well.
“There’s always the worry that it might get shutdown in two weeks,” Adkisson said. “With this group of girls, I have five seniors, they’re handling all of these changes like champs.
“Our girls are so flexible that if we’re missing a middle, we have a lot of girls that can step up. I’m proud of them. They’re being good leaders to the younger girls.”
Needless to say, the news put all of the schools in a tailspin.
“Personally, I’m feeling overwhelmed,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessica Noonan said. “Being a teacher and coach, there’ a lot on our plates, and finding time to get things done, it’s overwhelming.
“For the kids, it’s not too bad. They’ve made the adjustments in the classroom, so they’re used to it. When they get on the court, they won’t be surprised by the regulations.”
The biggest challenge now will fall upon the shoulders of the athletic directors. They have to find game workers, officials, and more importantly, put a schedule together.
“That’s up to my AD (Jamie Steinberg),” Pioske said with a chuckle. “I do know that we have 14 scheduled matches, so we may have to drop three teams. We’re figuring that out. It could be challenging because we don’t want to drop teams in either of our conferences.
“We may have to drop teams that are a long distance away. He’s looking at starting the schedule where it would be as of today, then adding on to it for the remainder of the weeks.”
Pioske loves to coach, but she’s happier for her athletes because they’re getting the opportunity to get back on the court.
“I’m more relieved by it,” Pioske said. “When it comes down to the spring, we had so many questions about the football program. With our school being so small, what about gym space? We have multiple teams taking up gym space.
“It’s also good for our spring sports. Pushing them into the summer, we were concerned about how many kids would continue with their sports.”
The sport will go on as usual except for one thing — no fans in the stands.
“I’m excited to get the season started, and I’m happy that the senior girls get a chance to play games and compete this season,” Noonan said. “Their parents won’t be able to watch them. Hopefully, we’ll get a livestream going, so our fans at home can watch us on their computers and phones.”
Baribeau has to adapt to developing her roster with some girls going to other sports when volleyball was originally moved to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
Will those girls return to volleyball?
“Without practice starting, we don’t 100 percent know,’’ according to the Mesabi East coach, who said she is hoping everyone comes back and is ready to play some volleyball.
“It sounds like these kids are going to have a decision to make,’’ first-year Virginia head coach Jenessa Greenly said about the athletes possibly coming back to volleyball. “And that’s very, very hard for them.’’
Greenly would “absolutely’’ welcome any of the girls back. “Anybody who wants to play, come on down.’’
The Virginia coach said she is happy postseason play is being looked at positively — and so are her players.
“I know especially my seniors they’re like we want to make sure we have something that we’re competing for. Something we can strive towards for a goal.’’
