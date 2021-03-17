EVELETH — The fifth-seeded Eveleth Gilbert Golden Bears had their hands full Wednesday night as they played host to No. 12 International Falls in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament.
Trailing 42-30 at the half, the Bears clawed their way back into things in the second, cutting the deficit to just two in the closing seconds. However their last second attempt at a win fell short as the Broncos completed the upset, 66-64.
The Bears started with the early lead as Eveleth-Gilbert grabbed the first five points of the contest with a bucket from Josh Creer-Oberstar and a three from AJ Roen. They again led 10-5 with Jake Sickel adding two in the paint and Carter Mavec knocking down a three.
The Broncos didn’t let the game pass them by, however, as they began picking the Bears apart on a full-court press as well as an active man-to-man defense. International Falls took control of the game, out scoring the Bears 18-2 over the next 6 minutes.
The Broncos got eight straight points from Riley Larson before as well as buckets from Cullen Rein and Bryant Koenig, many of which came off of E-G turnovers.
Later trailing 26-14, the Bears cut the deficit to six with a bucket from Will Bittmann and back-to-back scores from Sickel, but International Falls didn’t let this rock them.
Up 26-20, the Broncos kept their foot on the gas, outscoring the Bears 16-10 in the remainder of the opening half, with Rein, Koenig and Jett Tomczak pushing the pace on the offensive end.
The half ended with the visiting Broncos up 42-30 on the Bears.
The Bears matched the Broncos to start the second half, but International Falls was able to hold a consistent 8-12 point lead throughout the first nine minutes.
Koenig and Rein continued to give the Bears trouble, leading 53-42 with nine minutes to play.
E-G’s Mavec, Sickel and Bittmann had opportunities of their own, but struggled to make up the deficit as the contest wore on.
Five straight points from Roen cut the deficit to seven, 57-50, and a later bucket from Mavec cut it to six, 58-52 as time ticked down.
The Bears continued to battle their way back in with Roen, Bittmann, Sickel and Creer-Oberstar converting at the hoop late. With 1:03 to play, the Bears trailed by just three, 62-59 with Bittmann at the line to shoot two.
Bittmann sank just one but added two more following a Broncos bucket to make it 64-62. A Mavec bucket then cut the lead to just one, 65-64
Forced to foul with time running out, the Bears were unable to complete the comeback. The Broncos sank one of two late free throws to go up 66-64 but Eveleth-Gilbert’s buzzer-beating attempts fell short, giving International Falls the upset.
Falling short of their comeback, E-G head coach Adam Roen gave credit to the Broncos and praised his team for an excellent year.
“Where we were two years ago and what every senior has done for this program the last two years and now this year, they’ve all been helping us build a program. We’ve had a lot of ‘very closes’ this year, whether it be the IRC or this game tonight, but we’re not hanging our heads. These kids are going to move forward and to great things.
“We have a lot of kids ready to move forward that want to keep playing in the future and I’m ready to be here and support them and push them through. My hat is off to the Falls. They played a great game and you have to play great games to win in the playoffs.”
Struggling in the opening half, Roen says early-game issues have been persistent for the Bears this year and was ultimately what did them in.
“It’s just been first half basketball for us this year that hasn’t been working. We’ve talked about it but we couldn’t find the answers. But our kids don’t quit and that’s why I love being around them. They don’t quit in anything they do.”
For the three E-G seniors in Jake Sickel, Josh Creer-Oberstar and Cameron Peterson, Roen says the trio were instrumental to the resurgence in the Bears program.
“They were amazing seniors this year. They all had a different role on the team and every role they played was instrumental for us in building a better team. I’m very thankful for what they’ve done and I’m sure the underclassmen are thankful for what they learned under them.”
IF 42 24 — 66
EG 30 34 — 64
International Falls: Knute Boerger 2, Bryant Koenig 12, Riley Larson 16, Jesse Forsythe 7, Cullen Rein 17, Jett Tomczak 11, Owen Wherley 1; Three pointers: Koenig 1, Larson 1, Tomczak 2; Free throws: 14-24; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Koenig.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 15, AJ Roen 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 9, Jake Sickel 18, Will Bittmann 14.
Pierz 73,
Virginia 45
At Pierz, the 11th-seeded Blue Devils saw their season come to an end Wednesday, falling to No. 6 Pierz, 73-45. No further information on this contest was available.
Duluth Marshall 97,
Mesabi East 64
At Duluth, No. 15 Mesabi East had too tall of a task in front of them Wednesday night as they were knocked out of the postseason 97-64 by No. 2 Duluth Marshall. No further information on this contest was available.
