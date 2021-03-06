AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ swim team split Friday’s 12 events down the middle with International Falls, winning six of them, but it was the Broncos who came out on top 90-88 after pulling ahead in the final event.
Logan Schroeder led the Giants with a pair of wins, while International Falls was paced by Will Serrano, also winning two events.
Schroeder earned his first win in the 100 freestyle, cruising to the win with a time of 52.82. Later, he won the 100 backstroke and took first by over six seconds with a time of 1:02.04.
Mesabi East grabbed two other individual wins with Carter Steele touching first in the 200 freestyle (2:00.28) and Jamie Hill coming out on top in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.66).
The Giants picked up wins in two of the evening’s three relays as Logan Schroeder, Hill, Cole Layman and Steele won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.57 while Logan Schroeder, Isak Schroeder, Mason Williams and Hill came out on top in the 200 freestyle relay with their time of 1:35.33.
The final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, went in favor of the Broncos, with the Giants taking second. Whichever team fielded the third best relay would win the meet. The Broncos picked up the victory at the end by default as the Giants B relay team was disqualified at some point during the race.
The Giants are now off until the Section 6A Championship on Saturday, March 13. The section meet will be split into two sites due to COVID-19 limits. Mesabi East will swim at Grand Rapids along with the Thunderhawks, Proctor and Chisago Lakes. Hibbing will host the second site the same day with International Falls, Chisholm and Rock Ridge competing there. Times from both sites will be combined at the end of the meets to determine who will move on to state.
International Falls 90, Mesabi East 88
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:47.57; 2, International Falls A, 2:05.67; 3, International Falls B (Connor Feldt, Lucas Hoopman, Alex Leete, Colt Long), 2:23.23.
200 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 2:00.28; 2, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:02.72; 3, Colton Hollis, IF, 2:05.79.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:11.62; 2, Jake Slatinski, IF, 2:24.52; 3, Layman, ME, 2:24.62.
50 freestyle: 1, Anthony Scholler, IF, 23.83; 2, Hill, ME, 23.85; 3, Isak Schroeder, ME, 24.34.
1 meter diving: 1, Dillon Rud, IF, 138.30; 2, William Ginter, IF, 94.95.
100 butterfly: 1, Serrano, IF, 1:00.58; 2, Layman, ME, 1:04.73; 3, Wilson, IF, 1:05.58.
100 freestyle: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 52.82; 2, Hollis, IF, 56.21; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 58.40.
500 freestyle: 1, Slatinski, IF, 5:17.59; 2, Scholler, IF, 5:32.89; 3, Steele, ME, 5:45.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (L. Schroeder, I. Schroeder, Mason Williams, Hill), 1:35.33; 2, International Falls A, 1:36.78; 3, International Falls B, 1:47.79.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:02.04; 2, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 1:08.34; 3, Zade Baker, ME, 1:10.43.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:08.66; 2, Williams, ME, 1:14.95; 3, Josh Wherley, IF, 1:24.12.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 3:34.88; 2, Mesabi East A (I. Schroeder, Layman, Steele, Williams), 3:44.96; 3, International Falls B, 3:53.52.
