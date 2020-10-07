INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swim team faced a solid International Falls team on Tuesday, falling on the road, 95-66.
The Nighthawks got individual wins on the night from Kelly Thompson and Lily Tedrick while also taking home first in one of the night’s three relays.
Tedrick picked up her win in the 200 individual medley, finishing first in the event with a time of 2:34.78, beating out the Broncos’ Gracie Bowles with her time of 2:45.90.
In the 100 freestyle, Thompson came out on top for Northeast Range/Ely, touching the wall first with her time of 1:04.68 to beat out International Falls’ Elizabeth Jantzen (1:06.70).
In the 400 freestyle relay, Tedrick and Thompson, as well as Morgan McClelland and Cedar Olhauser teamed up for the win in the final event of the night. The quartet finished first with a time of 4:20.41, beating out the top Broncos relay team with their time of 4:22.46.
The Nighthawks earned several second place finishes on the night including McClelland in the 200 freestyle (1:06.39), Thompson in the 50 freestyle (29.53), Tedrick in the 100 butterfly (1:15.41) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Tedrick McClelland, Olhauser and Thompson (1:56.76).
The Nighthawks will be back in the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Virginia
International Falls 95, Northeast Range/Ely 66
200 medley relay: 1, International Falls A, 2:13.61; 2, International Falls B, 2:19.42; 3, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Cedar Olhauser, Anna Larson, McKenna Coughlin); 2:22.66.
200 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF, 1:06.24; 2, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 1:06.39; 3, Havyn Pelland ,IF, 1:07.46.
200 individual medley: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:34.78; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:45.90; 3, Olhauser, NRE, 2:47.78.
50 freestyle: 1, Jillian Bilben, IF, 28.59; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 29.53; 3, Coughlin, NRE, 30.94.
100 butterfly: 1, Pelland, IF, 1:08.31; 2, Tedrick, NRE, 1:15.41; 3, Grace Sundell, NRE, 1:33.98.
100 freestyle: 1, Thompson, NRE, 1:04.68; 2, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:06.70; 3,Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:07.44.
500 freestyle: 1, Erickson, IF, 6:22.41; 2, Quianna Ford, IF, 6:27.91; 3, McClelland, NRE, 6:46.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 1:55.07; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 1:56.76; 100 backstroke: 1, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:17.89; 2, Jantzen, IF, 1:18.49; 3, Anderson, NRE, 1:18.90.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ford, IF, 1:24.82; 2, Kalstad, IF, 1:29.75; 3, Lauren Olson, NRE, 1:42.57.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:20.41; 2, International Falls A, 4:22.46; 3, International Falls B, 4:51.60.
