AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team hung tough with International Falls through the first half of Tuesday afternoon’s game, but they were unable to find an answer to the hot shooting of Bronco senior Jett Tomczak, who poured in 30 points to lead his team past the Giants, 64-41.
Tomczak got things started for International Falls, scoring the team’s first three points on a made free throw followed by an open layup. Mesabi East’s Brayden Leffel responded with a three-pointer to knot things up.
The Broncos’ Knute Boerger knocked down a pull-up jumper before the Giants’ Cody Fallstrom got his night started with a bucket in the paint.
International Falls broke ahead with Tomczak knocking down a few more shots along with Tucker Budris and Owen Wherley getting in on the scoring action.
Trailing 13-7, Fallstrom kept his team in the game with offensive rebounds making room for second chance buckets. Scoring his team’s next six points, Fallstorm and the Giants trailed 15-13 halfway through the opening half.
Mesabi East couldn’t stop the accurate shot of Tomczak, however, who began to knock down mid-range shots to go with his successful drives to the hoop. With two buckets each from Tomczak and Wherley, the Broncos quickly grew their lead to 10, 23-13.
Tomczak and Fallstrom started to trade buckets as the half drew to a close, but Tomczak started hitting threes to increase the gap. A trio of three-pointers followed by a final buzzer-beating three put International Falls up 37-19 at the half.
Tomczak led all scorers with 25 at the break. Fallstrom had 14 for the Giants.
Shots continued to fall for the Broncos in the second half while the Giants weren’t as lucky from long range. Boerger hit three three-points in the second half while Tomczak added five more points. Budris and Wherley added two more buckets each.
Mesabi East’s Kaid Kuter came alive in the second half, scoring all 10 of his points in the final 18 minutes. Fallstrom and Hayden Sampson added 6 each in the frame.
Tomczak led all scorers after the win with 30 points. Boerger added 12 and Wherley had 10. Fallstrom finished with 20 for Mesabi East to go with Kuter’s 10.
Mesabi East will next play host to Two Harbors on Tuesday.
IF 37 27 — 64
ME 19 22 — 41
International Falls: Knute Boerger 12, Jett Tomczak 30, Hendrix Torgerson 5, Tucker Budris 6, Lamin Barrow 1, Owen Wherley 10; Three pointers: Boerger 3, Tomczak 4; Free throws: 13-24; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 3, Kaid Kuter 10, Ethan Sickel 2, Cody Fallstrom 20, Hayden Sampson 6; Three pointers: Leffel 1, Kuter 2; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Sampson.
