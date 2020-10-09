INTERNATIONAL FALLS – Chisholm’s Clara Nelson and Ava Baumgard each swam to a pair of victories Thursday, but International Falls ultimately came out on top, 54-39, in their home meet.

Ava Baumgard got things going for the Bluestreaks as she stopped the clock first in the 200 freestyle at 2:23.20. She later captured the top position in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:06.27.

Nelson also helped the Chisholm effort when she touched first in the 160 individual medley in a time of 1:53.54. Nelson later won the 100 backstroke by stopping the clock at 1:11.72.

Chisholm also got individual victories from Tresa Baumgard in the 60 freestyle (33.05) and Sofie Anderson in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.92).

see broncos, b3

broncos

from page b1

In addition, the Bluestreaks 160 freestyle relay unit (Anderson, A. Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan, T. Baumgard) claimed the top spot with a mark of 1:29.40.

Chisholm swims again Thursday in Hibbing.

International Falls 54, Chisholm 39

160 medley relay: 1, Int. Falls, 1:47.37; 2, Int. Falls, 1:47.53; 3, Chisholm (Mya Pessenda, Molly Sundquist, Emma Sundquist, Mckenzie Holewa), 1:55.66.

200 freestyle: 1, Ava Baumgard, C, 2:23.20; 2, Quianna Ford, IF, 2:23.51; 3, Hanna Halberg, C, 2:35.60.

160 individual medley: 1, Clara Nelson, C, 1:53.54; 2, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:02.84; 3, Havyn Pelland, IF, 2:03.59.

60 freestyle: 1, Tresa Baumgard, C, 33.05; 2, Jillian Bilben, IF, 34.61; 3, Sofie Anderson, C, 36.63.

100 butterfly: 1, Pelland, IF, 1:07.02; 2, Sylvia Valenzuela, IF, 1:27.29.

100 freestyle: 1, A. Baumgard, C, 1:06.27; 2, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:08.53; 3, Alina Hartzler, IF, 1:12.07.

500 freestyle: 1, Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:23.22; 2, Jaelyn Jordan, C, 6:51.11; 3, Pessenda, C, 6:54.24.

160 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm (Anderson, A. Baumgard, Jordan, T. Baumgard), 1:29.40; 2, Int. Falls, 1:29.85; 3, Chisholm (Hanna Halberg, M. Sundquist, Holewa, E. Sundquist), 1:39.19.

100 backstroke: 1, Nelson, C, 1:11.72; 2, Jensen, IF, 1:16.81; 3, Jantzen, IF, 1:18.49.

100 breaststroke: 1, Anderson, C, 1:21.92; 2, Ford, IF, 1:22.09; 3, Kendra Kalstad, IF 1:26.18.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 4:11.14; 2, Int. Falls, 4:41.30; 3, Chisholm (E. Sundquist, Holewa, Halberg, Pessenda), 4:47.59.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments