Bronco Invite: Rock Ridge boys take 1st, Wolverine girls 2nd

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge boys’ track team had a strong showing at Thursday’s Bronco Booster Invite with a first place finish at the meet in International Falls.
The Wolverine girls, meanwhile, took second place with 94 points behind the winning Broncos, who recorded 102 points. Mountain Iron-Buhl finished third in both the boys’ and girls’ events.
The Rock Ridge boys were led by a pair of victories from Cameron Stocke, who captured both the 400 meters (52.11) and the 3200 meters (10:04.00).
The Wolverines won seven other events en route to the victory, while the Rangers took the gold medal position in four others.
RR’s Ethan Zlimen crossed in 12.33 to take the 100 meters, while Dallas Hammer took the top spot in the 1600 meters in 5:08.77.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Rock Ridge’s Jake Burress, Josh Creer-Oberstar, Zlimen and Karson Sortedahl combined to put down a winning time of 47.76. Zlimen, Hammer, Burress and Creer-Oberstar took the 4x400 meter relay in 3:54.43 and the 4x800 relay unit of Hammer, Owen Engel, Connor Matschiner and Stocke won with a mark of 9:42.87.
Sortedahl also won a pair of events. He jumped 17 feet, 8.5 inches to win the long jump and also took the triple jump by sailing 34 feet, 5.5 inches.
In addition, Creer-Oberstar was the top high jumper as he cleared 6 feet, 3 inches.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was led by Matt Morgan with wins in the 110 meter hurdles (20.51) and the 300 meter hurdles (50.37).
The Rangers’ Jarron Alto crossed first in the 200 meters with a time of 28.13 and teammate Daniel Rudolph took the 800 meters in 2:27.13.
----
GIRLS
The Rock Ridge girls won eight events to earn their second place spot, while MI-B had a pair of victories.
Ava Fink got the Wolverines going with a victory in the 100 meters (14.02), while her teammate Ella Lamppa captured the 200 meters in 29.93.
RR’s Elli Jankila was a double winner in the long jump 14-02.25) and the triple jump (30-01.25).
The Rangers’ Kate Nelson beat out her twin Liz for the win in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.15, which was just 4/100ths of a second better than her sister.
Liz Nelson turned the tables in the 3200 meter run crossing first in 12:45.58, which was roughly four seconds ahead of her sister’s time of 12:49.59.
In the 800 meters, Alex Wercinski took the top spot in 2:40.26.
The Wolverines also won three relay races. Maggie Landwer, Jankila, Jennie Krause and Fink put down a time of 55.93 for the 4x100 meter win, while Landwer, Jankila, Fink and Wercinski combined to take the 4x400 relay in 4:43.21. The 4x800 meter relay also went to Rock Ridge’s Avah Kraushaar, Mia Stark, Becca Kowalski and Nora Stark in 11:53.30.
Bronco Booster Invite
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Rock Ridge 98; 2, International Falls 52; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl 36.
Girls’ Team Results: 1, International Falls 102; 2, Rock Ridge, 94; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25.
Boys’ Individual Results
100 meters: 1, Ethan Zlimen, RR, 12.33; 3, Jake Burress, RR, 13.15; 6, Carlos Hernandez, MIB, 13.69.
200 meters: 1, Jarron Alto, MIB, 28.13; 3, Isaac Flatley, RR, 28.28; 5, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 30.74.
400 meters: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 52.11; 2, Herberg, RR, 59.31; 3, Tristan Peterson, EG, 1:00.19; 7, Isaiah Goggleye, MIB, 1:16.60.
800 meters: 1, Daniel Rudolph, MIB, 2:27.13; 2, Connor Matschiner, RR, 2:32.31; 3, Elijah Goggleye, MIB, 2:49.50.
1600 meters: 1, Dallas Hammer, RR, 5:08.77; 3, Matt Koski, RR, 5:28.50.
3200 meters: 1, Stocke, RR, 10:04.00; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 12:18.01.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Matt Morgan, MIB, 20.51.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Morgan, MIB, 50.37; 2, Jerde, RR, 52.51; 3, Williams, RR, 55.37.
4x100 meter relay: 1, RR (Jake Burress, Josh Creer-Oberstar, Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl), 47.76; 2, MIB (Alto, Jeffrey Kayfes, Hunter Winckler, Hernandez), 51.36; 3, RR (Aidan Hecimovich, Herberg, Luke Hecimovich, Williams), 51.45.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Int. Falls, 1:56.34.
4x400 meter relay: 1, RR (Zlimen, Hammer, Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 3:54.43; 2, RR (A. Hecimovich, Williams, Sortedahl, L. Hecimovich), 4:14.02; 3, MIB (Landon Kniefel, Winckler, Ian Villebrun, Rudolph), 4:17.39.
4x800 meter relay: 1, RR (Hammer, Owen Engel, Matschiner, Stocke), 9:42.87; 2, Int. Falls, 10:15.02.
Shot put: 1, Cody Jantzen, IF, 46-07.00; 2, Riley Krenz, RR, 38-05.00; 3, Jonah Aluni, RR, 37-01.00; 8, Luke Madson, MIB, 33-03.50.
Discus: 1, Jantzen, IF, 115-06; 2, Krenz, RR, 109-06; 3, Alex Schneider, MIB, 95-06.
High jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-03.00; 2, Justin Piekarski, IF, 5-06.00; 3, Williams, RR, 5-04.00; 4, Kayfes, MIB, 5-02.00.
Pole Vault: 1, Jack Maxwell, IF, 12-06.00; 2T, Max Gritzmacher, RR, 6-06.00; 2T, Matschiner, RR, 6-06.00.
Long jump: 1, Sortedahl, RR, 17-08.50; 2, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 17-06.50; 3, Zlimen, RR, 16-10.75; 4, Kayfes, MIB, 15-09.50.
Triple jump: 1, Sortedahl, RR, 34-05.50; 2, Piekarski, IF, 33-02.50; 3, Paul Harder, IF, 32-03.00; 7, Luke Madson, MIB, 26-02.00.
----
Girls’ Individual Results
100 meters: 1, Ava Fink, RR, 14.02; 2, Jennie Krause, RR, 14.30; 3, Maddy Pierre, IF, 14.96.
200 meters: 1, Ella Lamppa, RR, 29.93; 2, Piper Tomczak, IF, 30.66; 3, Abby Crum, RR, 31.86.
400 meters: 1, Kate Nelson, MIB, 1:07.15; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 1:07.19; 3, Bailey Herberg, IF, 1:10.54; 5, Hannah Weston, RR, 1:18.18.
800 meters: 1, Alex Wercinski, RR, 2:40.26; 2, Herberg, IF, 2:55.93; 6, Ginny Moe, MIB, 3:16.02.
1600 meters: Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 6:13.80; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 6:24.81; 3, Kaari Harsila, RR, 6:27.54.
3200 meters: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 12:45.58; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 12:49.59; 4, Becca Kowalski, RR, 14:26.82.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 20.08; 2, Jolie Stocke, RR, 21.71; 3, Lucy Virant, RR, 21.82.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Maddie Lowe, IF, 52.85; 2, Krause, RR, 56.23; 3, Dianne LaVoy, IF, 1:02.95; 4, Stocke, RR, 1:03.26.
4x100 meter relay: 1, RR (Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Krause, Fink), 55.93; 2, IF, 57.25; 3, RR (Emma Crum, Ava Crum, Emma Avikainen, Ashley Dahl), 58.89.
4x200 meter relay: 1, IF, 2:03.44; 2, RR (Abby Keyport, A. Crum, Lamppa, Dahl), 2:04.66; 3, MIB (Mia Domaino. L. Nelson, K. Nelson, Angeline Moore), 2:12.08.
4x400 meter relay: 1, RR (Landwer, Jankila, Fink, Wercinski), 4:43.21; 2, IF, 4:57.49; 3, RR (Nora Stark, Kaari Harsila, Mia Stark, Avah Kraushaar), 5:24.79.
4x800 meter relay: 1, RR (Avah Kraushaar, Mia Stark, Kowalski, Nora Stark), 11:53.30; 2, IF, 12:25.02.
Shot put: 1, Olivia Thostenson, IF, 28-08.00; 2, Emma Erickson, IF, 27-11.50; 3, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 23-09.25; 4, Mia Schuchard, RR, 23-08.50; 5, Erika Goodrie, MIB, 21-06.50.
Discus: 1, Erickson, IF, 102-09; 2, Goodrie, MIB, 71-07; 4, Alex Gunderson, RR, 69-07.50.
High jump: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 4-04.00; 2, Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-02.00; 3, Lola Wade, IF, 3-10.00.
Pole vault: 1, Ford, IF, 7-00.00; 2T, Landwer, RR, 6-06.00; 2T, Emma Crum, RR, 6-06.00.
Long jump: 1, Jankila, RR, 14-02.25; 2, Maddy Pierre, IF, 14-00.00; 3, Hesseldahl, IF, 13.00.00; 4, Liz Nelson, MIB, 12-06.50.
Triple jump: 1, Jankila, RR, 30-01.25; 2, Pierre 29-08.50; 3, Lamppa, RR, 27-05.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.