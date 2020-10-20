AURORA — The coronavirus pandemic has turned the sports world upside down in the last seven months — and it has been no different locally.
High school athletes have had to jump between sports and have even had to change sports as the Minnesota State High School League moved football and volleyball to the spring and then back again.
Mesabi East’s Aaliyah Sahr, Alexa Fossell, Lydia Skelton and Aubree Skelton are perfect examples of that.
Sahr ended up competing in diving, cross country and volleyball this fall due to the MSHSL change. Fossell is in diving and volleyball, while senior swimmer and cross country runner Lydia Skelton is handing down the multi-sport tradition to her eighth-grade sister Aubree Skelton, who is now competing in the same sports.
For Sahr the fall season initially started off with diving and cross country because volleyball had been moved to the spring.
“But then they moved it back (on Sept. 21), so I had to try and figure out three’’ sports, she said at the high school pool Monday.
Sahr wanted to add volleyball and her coaches helped make it happen. Volleyball practice was moved later in the evening, which allowed Sahr to go to diving or cross country after school let out. “So I would just kind of switch off. Usually I would dive and just run on my own and then go to volleyball.’’
Lydia Skelton has been competing in both swimming and cross country for the last three years and has been doing it side by side this year with her sister Aubree, 13.
Did Lydia offer up any advice for her younger sister?
“I kind of dragged her into it because I knew she’d do good. We ran over the summer. I told her it was going to be hard, and it is. It’s not easy. Both sports are very demanding.’’
The pair have been putting in a lot of running practice miles, along with extensive laps in the pool.
“And when you’re tired after swimming, you have to go run. You don’t get a break,’’ Lydia added.
“It was fun,’’ Aubree said of the running training, “but it was really hard. I was expecting it to be hard. During the summer when I was running, I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to do both sports.’’ But once she got into the running to get ready for cross country and swimming, she believed she could do both.
Fossell said her decision to compete in both diving and volleyball was somewhat influenced by her older sister Kailey, a senior diver.
Alexa planned to just play volleyball before that sport was moved. Around that same time her sister was diving and encouraged her to also dive “just for fun. So I did it for fun. Then I just ended up staying in it because I didn’t think we were going to have volleyball and then I had to do them both.’’
Sahr added that playing all three sports was important to her, as well.
“I just didn’t really want to quit any of them because I don’t like quitting halfway through the season. I always just finish out the season. I’m a captain in all of them, so I didn’t really want to quit.’’
Sahr admitted that doing all three “got kind of crazy and hectic. My body was always really sore. It was kind of overwhelming but it’s getting better.’’
Asked if it impacted her performance, the 17-year-old said, “I don’t think I was doing as good as I could in all of them because I was just so drained all the time. It wasn’t as bad as I was expecting. But it was hard.’’
Fossell “didn’t feel it (the impact) as much because I didn’t run. I wasn’t in cross country and that’s what made her (Sahr) the most sore I feel like. It wasn’t as hard for me, but I was still sore on some days like the day we had a meet and a game on the same day. That was a lot the next day. My legs hurt a lot.’’
The extra work didn’t seem to bother the Skelton sisters in the recent Section Meet. Lydia came home third, while Aubree came in fifth as she cut 30 seconds off her last race. “I was pretty happy with my time,’’ the younger sister said.
Lydia said she and Aubree didn’t run every day, though, depending on when the meets were. Sometimes there was a swim meet and a cross country meet in the same day, which called for some good planning.
Fossell said her arrangements were quite as hard as Sahr’s “because we just did diving after school and then volleyball after that. I didn’t have to really move anything around, except for sometimes when we had games and meets on the same day. We drove after our swim meet the other day to a volleyball game and we did them both. That was hard, but we made it.’’
COVID did help out in some small aspect, because the cross country events were earlier this year, “so we could go to more of our cross country meets.’’ Meets were also prioritized based on their importance, Lydia said.
Aubree and Lydia also ran several times on summer mornings, which came before or after swimming practice depending on the day.
As Aubree was getting up to speed, she said she resisted running some days. The 13-year-old said she would often drive a golf cart to provide music for her sister and her friends.
Asked if she would do three sports again if she had the chance, Sahr said she didn’t think she would do all three, “but I don’t know which ones I would choose’’ in addition to volleyball.
Fossell added she wants to do it again next year and feels fortunate to have done it in the fall of 2020. “I think it’s cool that we can still dual sport during this pandemic that’s going on. They told us in the beginning that we weren’t allowed to do it’’ before later allowing it.
Aubree plans to be a dual sport athlete next year, as well, with swimming being the primary sport.
“Swimming is our primary sport just because you can run whenever, but you can’t swim whenever you want,’’ Lydia stated.
