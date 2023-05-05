VIRGINIA—The Brainerd boys’ golf team sits 13 strokes ahead of the pack after the first day of the Northern Invite at the Virginia Golf Course
Three Warriors sit atop the leaderboard with Max Holmstrom leading the pack in first place after shooting a one-over 72. Teammates Dawson Ringler and Ryan Kennedy are tied for second just one stroke behind Holmstrom.
Hosting Rock Ridge leads the local contingent with their Green squad in sixth place out of 11 teams. Hibbing is eighth, Rock Ridge Black ninth, GNK 10th and Mesabi East 11th.
GNK junior Caiden Carpenter leads the local contingent of golfer’s in seventh place with a six-over 77. Wolverines freshman Connor Swan, Hibbing freshman Ethan Sundvall and Rock Ridge junior Ian Mikulich are next from the aforementioned teams. The trio currently sit in a tie for 20th after shooting 12-over 83.
Hibbing’s Gavin Schweiberger is 24th (84). Hibbing’s Drew Bussey, North Woods’ Eli Smith and Rock Ridge’s Landon Richter are tied for 25th (85). Wolverine duo Dylan Nelson and Eli Devich are tied for 30th (86) while Hibbing’s Andrew Slatten and Rock Ridge’s Mason Collie are tied for 34th (87).
Rock Ridge’s Joey Aho is in a tie for 37th (88), while North Woods’ Brenden Chiabotti and GNK’s Jack Klamm are tied for 40th (89). Rock Ridge’s Kyle Beaudette is in a tie for 43rd (90).
Rock Ridge’s Blayne Wainio and Easton Walters are in a three-way tie for 51st (93) while fellow Wolverine Drake Klakoski is in a tie for 54th (95).
GNK’s Derek Gibeau and Rock Ridge’s Jace Kauppi are tied for 56th (97) while Hibbing’s Zach Fearing is 58th (99). Mesabi East’s Nicholas Butzke is 59th (100), while fellow Giant Jackson Micheletti and GNK’s Preston Troumbly are tied for 60th (103).
Hibbing’s Alex Anderson is 62nd (105), GNK’s Cole Donahue 63rd (109), Mesabi East’s Jared Doherty 64th (115) and teammate Cody Erickson 65th (127). GNK’s Bryce Nielson is 66th (128).
Other golfers inside the top 10 include Fergus Falls Charlie Dufer and Hermantown’s Holdyn Evjen tied for fourth (74), Hermantown’s Peyton Manzel in sixth (76), Fergus Falls’ Adam Kennedy in a tie for seventh (77) and Fergus Falls Ryan Nelson and Grand Rapids Williams Shermoen tied for ninth (78).
The Northern Invite continues today in Virginia at 10 a.m.
Northern Invite, Day 1
Team standings: 1, Brainerd, 297; 2, Fergus Falls, 310; 3, Hermantown, 311; 4, Duluth Denfeld, 328; 5, Grand Rapids, 336; 6, Rock Ridge Green, 337; 7, Cannon Falls, 338; 8, Hibbing, 339; 9, Rock Ridge Black, 362; 10, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 366; 11, Mesabi East, 445.
