VIRGINIA—The Brainerd boys’ golf team sits 13 strokes ahead of the pack after the first day of the Northern Invite at the Virginia Golf Course

Three Warriors sit atop the leaderboard with Max Holmstrom leading the pack in first place after shooting a one-over 72. Teammates Dawson Ringler and Ryan Kennedy are tied for second just one stroke behind Holmstrom.

