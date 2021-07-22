Brainerd eliminates Hibbing at substate tourney, 13-3

GRAND RAPIDS — On Wednesday, the Hibbing American Legion baseball was able to stay alive and play another day.
On Thursday, Post 222 watched their season come to an end.
Brainerd rapped out 11 hits and took advantage of eight Hibbing errors en route to a 13-3, 10-run rule, five-inning victory over Post 222 at the Substate 10 Tournament at Bob Streetar Field.
Post 255 put crooked numbers up in the first, second and fifth innings, and Hibbing could only muster four hits against two Brainerd pitchers.
“This game was the story of our summer,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “We made too many errors, and it ends up costing you. We had some games where we played well.
“It’s something going into next year with quite a few of these guys returning. I think we’re only losing two off of this team. It should be an experienced group next year, and they should have some experience learned from this season going into next year.”
Actually, Hibbing started fast, and it looked like Post 222 was going to make the game a track meet.
Josh Kivela drew a walk off of Brainerd starting pitcher Adam Kleinchmidt, and Isaac Colbaugh singled. Joe Allison doubled to left-center field, scoring both runners, but he was out trying to stretch it into a triple.
Kleinschmidt was fortunate enough to get a pop out and fly out to limit any further damage.
The only problem, Hibbing’s lead was short-lived as Post 255 scored four times in the bottom of the first.
Three runs scored on errors, and one on a wild pitch.
“We had a little momentum on our outside, we swung the bats well, and we were able to get two across,” Schafer said. “It’s one of those things. You get the opportunity to play with a lead, but that’s something we’re not very good at that we’ve shown over the course of the year.”
Hibbing didn’t take advantage of Kleinschmidt in the second, then Brainerd came back and scored three more runs in its half of the second on RBI base hits by Mason Argir and Cayden Kleffman and an RBI double by Riley DeRosier.
Post 222 couldn’t keep the damage to a minimum.
“It’s not one or two, it’s four, five or six,” Schafer said. “In this case, it was four in the bottom of the first. They were stealing us blind, and we had trouble throwing strikes. It’s one of those things where you have to have the mentality of damage control.
“We needed to put up zeros to stay in the game. We were unable to do that.”
Post 222 only got one more shot at Kleinschmidt in the third, scoring once on a RBI groundout by Colbaugh, which scored Kivela, who walked and stole second and third,.
“That first kid they threw, they got away with one there,” Schafer said. “He was throwing 40-, 45- 50-miles per hour. It was soft, and we only scored three on him. In that regard, we let them off the hook.
“That lefty they brought in threw the ball well. He put some zeros up the rest of the way for them.”
That left-hander was Matt Carlson, who would throw 2.1 innings of one-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one. Kleinschmidt worked 2.2 innings. He gave up three hits and walked two.
Post 255 would add one run in the fourth on an RBI double by Jonathon Benson, then Brainerd ended the game with a five-run fifth led by a two-run single by Will Carlson. DeRosier had an RBI single and two runs scored on errors.
Colbaugh started for Post 222. He worked 4.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, striking out three and walking five. Brody Niskanen faced one batter, allowing a base hit.
Colbaugh, Allison, Niskanen and Drew Anderson had the Hibbing hits.
Will Carlson, DeRosier and Isaac Hansen had two hits each for Post 255.
