fball1

Chsholm’s Sean Fleming (right) beaks a tackle attempt by Barnum’s Lane Wickstrom for a short game during their high school football game Thursday at Joel Maturi Field in Chisholm.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM — Barnum High School football coach Bob Minkkinen knew his team was in for a battle with Chisholm.

The Bluestreaks didn’t let him down as both teams started running up-and-down the field, and in the end, the Bombers came away with an exciting 42-34 victory over the Bluestreaks Thursday at Joel Maturi Field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments