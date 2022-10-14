CHISHOLM — Barnum High School football coach Bob Minkkinen knew his team was in for a battle with Chisholm.
The Bluestreaks didn’t let him down as both teams started running up-and-down the field, and in the end, the Bombers came away with an exciting 42-34 victory over the Bluestreaks Thursday at Joel Maturi Field.
Minkkinen had nothing but praise for Chisholm’s program.
“Coming into this one, Nick (Bluestreak coach Nick Milani) has done a good job with these guys,” Minkkinen said. “The improvement of that Chisholm team in the last few years is incredible. They were 5-1, so we knew we were coming into a tough game.
“Between us and them, we’re bottled up in the same spot in the section. We knew it was going to be a fun one. We were planning on coming up here and having a fun game.”
The fun began in the first quarter when Chisholm quarterback Dominic Olson scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.
Barnum was able to get that one back as Caden Scheff scored on a 19-yard run to make it 8-6 Bombers.
That was just the start of things to come.
In the second quarter, Sheff caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Thatcher Nelson, but the Bluestreaks came right back with a 69-yard touchdown run by Sean Fleming, which was the first of two 69-yard scoring runs by the junior.
“Chisholm came in with a great game plan playing against our defense,” Minkkinen said. “They gashed us with the run well. With everything we’ve seen on film, they threw the ball a lot.
“That’s what we game planned for, and they thought otherwise. Hats off to them. They ran the ball extremely well. Our offense always answered, but we had some things to figure out defensively in that first half.”
When did Milani realize that the running game would be successful?
“That first series our line came back and said, ‘That hole is there,’” Milani said. “We trust our line. We kept going to the same side. It worked.”
The Bombers also had success on the ground as the Bombers came right back with a 58-yard scoring run by Carlos Beckstrand.
The Bombers had one last chance at the end of the half, but Chisholm’s defense kept the score 22-20 at the half.
“It was an exciting first half,” Milani said. “We did a nice job bouncing back and getting a stop at the end of the half. We have a problem of shooting ourselves in the foot too often by making mistakes.
“We have some things to clean up going into the playoffs.”
It’s a good thing the Bluestreaks made that stop because on the opening kickoff in the third quarter, Sheff took it to the house from 75-yards out to make it 30-20.
“That was a big-time play there,” Minkkinen said. “‘Special teams, everyone talks about it, but it’s a big thing. Special teams can swing a game. That was our first special-teams score of the year.
“It was a fun play, then we answered it with an onside kick right after. Our special teams came up with two big plays in a row.”
Minkkinen did have his team try that onside kick after the touchdown, which they recovered, but Chisholm’s defense stood up to the challenge.
“They had all of the momentum,” Milani said. “We did a nice job responding after that score, but we can’t start a half by giving up that type of play, those two plays. That’s momentum.”
After turning the Bombers over on downs, Olson faked a handoff to Fleming, ran around the right end and rambled in 48 yards for the touchdown to make it 30-28.
Barnum wasn’t done as it took the ensuing kickoff down to the Bluestreak one.
Gavin Anderson scored and it was 36-28.
The Bombers’ defense put up a stand to get the ball right back, and Barnum took a 42-28 lead when Anderson scored on a 44-yard run.
That’s when things got interesting.
Fleming picked up his second 69-yard rushing touchdown, out-running a number of Bomber defenders in the process.
It was quite the day for Fleming with well over 100 yards rushing and those two scores.
“He ran hard. He ran angry,” Milani said. “He put his head down and ran through people. That’s the biggest thing we’ve noticed from him this year is his growth and maturity. He’s big for us offensively right now.”
That would be the end of the scoring, but both teams had opportunities to put more points on the board.
Barnum had the first chance, taking the ball down to the Bluestreak 3-yard line.
On the next play, the ball was stripped at the one and returned deep into Bombers’ territory, putting Barnum’s defense to the test once again.
That defense stood up to the challenge, turning the ball over on downs to all but seal the victory.
“It was a great opportunity for our kids to respond to adversity,” Minkkinen said. “We ended up getting a stop on that next defensive series. You always teach the kids that it’s on to the next play.
“Our kids did a nice job responding and getting a big-time stop after that devastating turnover.”
Milani thought his team was going to get at least the touchdown, and possibly the two-point conversion to tie things up.
“That was a huge play for us,” Milani said. “Our defense stepped up, backed up in our own end zone. We got that strip, and that put us in good field position. We just didn’t finish the drive, but they made a good defensive stand backed up in their own end zone.
“We couldn’t capitalize on some plays.”
Chisholm did have one last chance to tie the game, taking over on its own 22, with 2:45 to play.
The drive ended with a Beckstrand interception.
“After we got that touchdown to get within one score, I knew we had to stop them once and get the ball back,” Milani said. “Unfortunately, we turned it over. They ran the clock out, but it was a good game.”
BHS 8 14 20 0 — 42
CHS 6 14 14 0 — 34
First Quarter:
C — Dominic Olson 8 run (pass failed)
B — Caden Sheff 19 run (Sheff run)
Second Quarter:
B — Sheff 10 pass from Thatcher Nelson (pass failed)
C — Sean Fleming 69 run (run failed
B — Carlos Beckstrand 58 run (Sheff run)
Third Quarter:
B — Sheff 75 kickoff return (Beckstrand run)
C — Olson 48 run (pass failed)
B — Gavin Anderson 1 run (pass failed)
B — Anderson 44 run (run failed)
C — Fleming 69 run (Fleming run)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring
Volleyball
Cherry 3,
Barnum 2
CHERRY — The Tigers got 16 kills, four aces, three blocks and 34 digs from Faith Zganjar en route to the five-game, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11 win over the Bombers at home Thursday.
Angie Haverkamp had eight aces for Cherry. Kaelyn Greenly had 10 kills, and Hailey Greenly had 13 kills, three blocks and 35 assists.
Ely 3
Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
NASHWAUK — The Timberwolves remained undefeated with the three-game sweep over the Spartans on the road Thursday.
No other information was available on the game.
