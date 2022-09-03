AURORA — The Mesabi East football team opened up the season on Thursday night, hosting Braham.
The Giants played a solid opening half of football, playing to a 6-6 tie after two quarters of play.
Mesabi East ran out of gas in the second half, however, and the Bombers took advantage of some Mesabi East penalties and raced to a 28-13 win at Mesabi East Stadium.
“We did a lot of good things for our opening game of the season,” Giants coach Steve Grams said. “We did get tired in that second half and that quarterback of theirs really ran wild.”
The Giants opened up the scoring in the first quarter when running back Cooper Levander raced in from seven yards out to make it a 6-0 contest. The Giants defense shut down the Braham offense for the rest of the opening quarter and Mesabi East led after one quarter.
The teams traded possessions in the second quarter.
The Bombers knotted the game up at 6-6 when quarterback Jacob Tepley ran in from six yards out. The point after pass failed and the game remained tied.
Neither team could get anything else going and the teams went to the half tied at six.
“That was a zero-zero game at the half,” Grams said. “We did a lot of good things on defense to shut them down.”
The Bombers grabbed the lead in the third quarter when Gavon Schroeder pounded it in from two yards out.
Tepley ran in the two point conversion to make it a 14-6 Bombers lead.
The Giants could not get anything else going in the remainder of the third quarter and started to get tired.
“You can tell we started to get tired and they took advantage of that,” Grams said. “That is something we have to work on and the kids know that.”
The Bombers stretched their lead to 20-6 when Carsyn Londgren ran it in from 17 yards out. Tepley added the two point conversion to make it 22-6 Bombers.
Braham wasn’t done running the ball yet.
Londgren took another hand off from Tepley and ran it in from 11 yards out to make it a 28-6 contest.
The Giants closed out the scoring with time running out in the contest when Tyler Jacobson ran it in from a yard out with 18 seconds to play.
Henry Depew kicked the extra point to put the final score at 28-13
“We have some work to do and I know these guys will be willing to put in the time,” Grams said. “This was one game. We have to have a good week of practice and be ready for next week.”
Mesabi East travels to Crosby-Ironton next Friday.
Braham 0 6 8 14 — 28
Mesabi East 6 0 0 7 —13
First Quarter
ME, Cooper Levander 7 run (Pass failed)
Second Quarter
B, Jacob Tepley 6 run (Pass failed)
Third Quarter
B, Gavon Schroeder 2 run (Tepley run)
Fourth Quarter
B, Carsyn Londgren 17 run (Tepley run)
B, Londgren 11 run (Run failed)
ME, Tyler Jacobson 1 run (Henry Depew kick)
