Boben fans 17, ‘Jackets drop Tigers, 5-2

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School softball team can get a lead, the Bluejackets have a good weapon in the pitcher’s circle — Aune Boben.
Hibbing fell behind early, grabbed the lead, then Boben struck out 17 Cherry hitters, allowing seven hits as the Bluejackets beat the Tigers 5-2 Wednesday at Bennett Park Field.
After Cherry scored in the first on an RBI single by Bailey Kowarsch, which scored Haley Greenly, who had doubled with two out, Hibbing got that run back and added one more in the bottom of the first to take that 2-1 lead.
The Bluejackets got to Cherry starting pitcher Lauren Staples early as Megan Bussey doubled, then Boben reached on a throwing error on a sacrifice-bunt attempt. Bussey scored on that error.
Madison St. George laid down a sacrifice bunt, which allowed Boben to take third when the base was left uncovered.
She scored when Jacie Clusiau reached on an error.
It was still early, but Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich like the way his team responded after giving up that first-inning run.
“You can’t say enough about these kids, and how they respond and how they act,” Terzich said. “They take care of business. Cherry is a great fundamental team. They’re going to come in and hit the ball.
“Aune brings enough that she had those 17 strikeouts, plus the defense behind her makes a couple of nice plays. The next thing you know, we come out of it with a win. Darrell does a great job. He puts in a lot of time and effort into those girls, and you see it.”
Neither team threatened in the second inning, then after Boben got a one, two, three third inning, the Bluejackets’ bats came alive in the bottom of that inning.
With one out, Boben singled, then with two out, Jacie Clusiau doubled her home. Monroe Rewertz followed with a RBI single, then Ayva Terzich doubled home Rewertz and it was 5-1.
“Ayva has been struggling, but she came up with a big hit,” Terzich said. “Ayva responded. You’re starting to see the kids getting their timing down, and they’re doing some good things.
“This is a result. We have two more games this week, and hopefully, we can go 2-0 in those games.”
Kowarsch doubled in the fourth for Cherry, but Boben left her stranded on base, then in the fifth, Abby Rinerson walked, took second on a fly out by Jessa Schroetter, in which Reese Aune made a nice diving catch to take away a hit.
Staples followed with a base hit to left that had a shot at scoring Rinerson. Instead, Aune fired a strike to catcher Bella Scaia who tagged out Rinerson for the third out of the inning.
Thea Besch would walk in the sixth, then Greenly singled. Boben got consecutive strikeouts, then Clement singled home Besch. Boben ended that threat with a strikeout.
The Tigers just couldn’t string much together because they weren’t getting good at bats against Boben.
“We were chasing high pitches. That was an early problem,” Bjerklie said. “They start pressing when they do that, then they start over-swinging. We’ve done that a couple of times this year. It’s something they have to work on to correct.
“We have to run them through some drills to put some pressure on them. I told the girls what they were doing wrong. They struggle at times, losing their form when they’re swinging. Those are the things we have to fix and work on. Give credit to Hibbing. They played well.”
The Bluejackets had two chances to break the game open, as St. George and Jacie Clusiau drew walks to start the fifth, but Staples got out of that inning unscathed.
In the sixth, Scaia singled and Maddy Clusiau reached on an error, but Staples converted a line drive back to her for a double play, then she got a comebacker to get out that inning.
“You have to learn that every plate appearance is important,” Terzich said. “It could have easily been 3-1 or 3-2 game, or it could have been 9-2, if we get those key hits. It’s a pressure thing
“It’s what these kids learn playing high school athletics. It’s good for them. Lauren has been doing this a long time. She’s a great pitcher, one of the top pitchers in the area. At the end of the day, we did our job against her. We had some timely hits against her.”
Boben gave up a two-out hit to Staples in the seventh, but she got a strikeout to end the game.
“We need to hit the ball where they’re not, and we didn’t do that today,” Bjerklie said.
Staples finished with an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Bussey and Boben both had two hits for Hibbing.
Staples, Greenly and Kowarsch had two hits for the Tigers.
CHS 100 001 0 — 2 7 3
HHS 203 000 x — 5 8 0
Cherry: Lauren Staples (L) and Jessa Schroetter; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Hailey Greenly, Bailey Kowarsch, Ayva Terzich, Megan Bussey, Jacie Clusiau.
