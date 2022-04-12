MOUNTAIN IRON — Both the Hibbing and Virginia High School softball teams made their 2022 debuts, but there was one separator — Aune Boben.
The Bluejacket sophomore only allowed one hit as Hibbing defeated the Blue Devils 10-0 in six innings Tuesday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field.
Boben did strikeout 11 Virginia hitters, with the only hit coming off the bat of Ayla Lokken.
“Unfortunately, we had to go up against one of the best pitchers in the area,” Cohn said. “Aune is outstanding. She throws the ball harder than I saw her throw it last year. She kept our hitters off balance with the fastball, rise and change up.
“I told the girls that they’re not going to see that many pitchers as good as her, maybe four or five in our season. She’s fantastic, an outstanding pitcher. Our kids tried.”
Lokken, who is only an eighth-grader, tried to match Boben pitch-for-pitch getting out of the first two innings unscathed, but Maddie St. George did single to start the second, and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Rylie Forbord, who reached on an error, putting runners on second and third with no out.
Lokken recorded a strikeout, then got the next hitter to pop out into a double play to get out of the jam.
“I tried a suicide squeeze, and I got caught,” Hibbing coach Kaidee Vesledahl said. “That’s what it was. What are the chances of that? I expected us to come out firing, but it took us a few innings.
“Aune kept us in the game, then our bats came out and that’s what you want to see.”
Those bats came alive in the third as Boben tripled with one out. She scored on a single by Emma Kivela, who would eventually score on a single by St. George.
“I had them move up the box, and get the ball before it died down,” Vesledahl said. “We went up there hitting. That’s what we did.”
Boben recorded eight strikeouts through the first four innings, then in the fifth, Elsie Hyppa reached second on an error. Lokken stepped to the plate and lined a single to left field, but Hibbing left fielder Forbord threw Hyppa out at third to get out of a potential jam.
Hibbing would add a potential insurance run in the fifth as Boben led off with a walk and stole second. With one out, Megan Bussey singled Boben home to make it 3-0.
“That one was important,” Vesledahl said. “We have to help our pitcher out as much as we can. She helped herself out today as well. That was good to see.”
Boben retired the Blue Devils in order in the sixth, then the Bluejackets exploded for seven runs in their half of the sixth to end the game.
It started with a single off the bat of Abigail Sullivan, who stole second. Monroe Rewertz singled Sullivan home, then Jenna Sacco-LaMusga and Boben drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Kivela forced home a run with a walk, then after a lineout, Ayva Terzich was hit-by-a-pitch to force home a run. St. George drew an RBI walk. After a forceout at the plate, Sullivan rapped a three-run double to end the game.
“I loved it,” Vesledahl said. “We figured some things out that inning. We went up there with a little confidence and hit some balls. For our first time here ever this season, I thought we did alright.
“The bats came out late, but we’ll get there. It was the first game of the season, so we’ll keep adapting, keep getting better, keep getting reps and go from there.”
Lokken gave up nine hits, struck out one and walked six.
“It was her first time out against a good-hitting team like Hibbing,”Cohn said. “We have to take the positives from today’s game, and hopefully, our kids can come back. It was only 3-0 going late into the game before their batters came through.
“Defensively, I was happy. Offensively, we saw some good things. The only way to move on is taking the positives and throwing out the negatives and moving forward. We’ll be OK this year. It’s a young team with speed and a lot of power. Hopefully, we can be in the upper echelon of Section 7AA this year.”
VHS 000 000 — 0 1 2
HHS 002 017 — 10 8 1
Virginia: Ayla Lokken (L) and Kylie Baranzelli; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Maddie St. George; 2B — Abigail Sullivan; 3B — Boben
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.