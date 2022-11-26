CHISHOLM—As the Chisholm High School girls basketball team prepares for the 2022-23 season, Bluestreaks coach Pam Pioske can relax when it comes her teams’ play in the paint.
That’s because Chisholm will have the Twin Towers underneath the basket, Olivia Hutchings and Tresa Baumgard.
But the Bluestreaks also have some complimentary players to put around Hutchings and Baumgard, which will make them tough around the perimeter, too.
Hutchings, who is a senior, is joined in that class by Hannah Kne, Lola Huhta and Amanda Bjortomt.
“I’ll need leadership out of all of them,” Pioske said. “They will be our main players on the court. Lola will take over as our point guard, and she’ll do a great job. Hannah and Amanda will shoot well from the perimeter, and each of them is fast, which will be good for us.
“Olivia, she does a great job rebounding the ball, and she scores quite well in that post area.”
Throw in Baumgard, who is a junior, and that’s a formidable starting five for the Pioske.
“We have height this year with both of those post players,” Pioske said. “Olivia is so strong on the inside. She does a great job boxing out and getting position. Tresa has done a great job for us.
“She will more than likely lead us in points. She gets so many rebounds, and she has so many post moves she can score off of. She has that height to go a long with her athleticism. She’s not only physically talented, but mentally as well. She has court smarts.”
Amya Dobis-Fontaine will come off the bench for Pioske.
“She hadn’t played in so many years, so she’s playing catch up,” Pioske said. “She’s almost caught. She’s a good shooter. She’s improved a lot.”
Eighth-grader Destiny Schmitz will also see varsity time.
“She got some minutes off the bench last year, so we’ll rely on her to be able to play some point guard,” Pioske said. “She’s a smart player. She can handle the ball. She doesn’t play like an eighth-grader.”
The offense may run through Baumgard and Hutchings, but Chisholm should be able to score from the perimeter, too.
“We’ve been going back-and-forth on a couple of different offenses,” Pioske said. “We’re working with our team dynamics, so we might run both of them. That will depend on our opponent, but having both Tresa and Olivia, we’ll get it inside as much as possible.
“Shooting-wise, our 3-point percentage isn’t as high as it should be, but we have a couple of girls that can hit them.”
Defensively, Pioske likes to run man-to-man pressure, but she will throw in some zones once in a while.
“We like to run the court as much as we can,” Pioske said. “We want to be aggressive. They do a good job of putting in 100-percent, running without being tired. They have a lot of stamina, and that allows us to run.
“I will need these girls to stay on the court without the other team running them down, but we do need to do a better job with the press against the tougher teams. We’re working on that one thing.”
Pioske is hoping this team can make a run during section time.
“I would like to see us in the Final Four,” Pioske said. “That’s our goal. Mountain Iron-Buhl should be on top, and Ely is going to be good this year. Cromwell will be good again.
“I would like to see us right up there as that third or fourth seed.”
