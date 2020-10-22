CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team may have lost 12-0 to Barnum last week, but the Bluestreaks made some improvement.
Chisholm coach Nick Milani wanted to possess the ball longer and get more first downs, and his team accomplished that goal.
That same philosophy will be in play today when the Bluestreaks travel to Deer River to take on the Warriors in a 7 p.m. high school football contest.
Chisholm will need that same kind of effort against Deer River.
“I’m hoping that carries over to this week,” Milani said. “This week, we want to find the endzone.”
That was the one thing that eluded the Bluestreaks last week.
Chisholm moved the ball between the 20s, but when it got into the red zone, that’s when those drives stalled, whether it was by turnover, a missed field goal or on downs.
“We’re sticking with it,” Milani said. “We got in their territory, then we had a bad play or two. We can’t hang our heads. We have to keep thinking about that next play.”
Milani said that the Warriors like to run the ball, especially with senior Austin Rasley.
“They run with a lot of power,” Milani said. “They give Rasley the ball, and he makes plays in space. We have to fill the gaps and stop the run. They run the ball well, so they will take time on their possessions.
“We have to possess the ball equally as much. The biggest thing is not giving up the big play.”
The Bluestreaks won’t be changing much on offense. Milani will try to use the passing combination of Bryce Warner and Jude Sundquist to the best of their ability.
Chisholm will have to overcome Deer River’s size in the middle of the field.
“We’re sticking with the same identity,” Milani said. “We’ve been throwing the ball, and we’ll do that even in these conditions. Hopefully, we can attack the outside of the field, and stay away from their big guys up front.
“They do have some size on us. We have to beat them off of the ball. It’s also getting No. 10 (Sundquist) the ball every chance we can.”
Depending on the weather conditions, Milani had his team practicing outdoors for most of the week.
“We’ll be ready,” he said. “We chopped it up a bit, and the boys have had some fun in the snow.”
