CHISHOLM — Two familiar foes will be going at it today when the Chisholm and Cherry High School volleyball teams battle in a first-round 7A contest, beginning at 7 p.m. on Bob McDonald Court.
The Bluestreaks take a younger squad in the match, and Tiger coach LeAnn Adkisson knows it’s not going to be an easy contest for her team.
“We’ve made some improvements during the season, but I know Chisholm is a tough team,” Adkisson said. “They have some hitters. We have to move and be scrappy.”
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske has liked the way her team has progressed this season.
“They’ve done well,” Pioske said. “We’re still a younger team, with only one senior, but our junior group is talented. We have a good group of girls, but we couldn’t avoid COVID, who won’t be able to play. We get one back.
“That made it difficult to work on rotations. It’s hard to count on the girls. You don’t know what to expect. When one person gets COVID and is out, that's a headache. We still have a good group of girls. We should do well today.”
Chisholm already owns a victory over Cherry, and Pioske remembers that game well.
“We have to recognize who’s struggling on their team, and hit at her,” Pioske said. “That’s what we did during the season. They had one girl struggling, so we were picking on her.
“We scored a lot of points off of that one player, but they always have a good program. We have to make sure we don’t take them lightly. They want this game as bad as we do.”
Adkisson knows the Bluestreaks have plenty of talent, especially at the setter position with senior Jordan Temple.
“She’s a good setter,” Adkisson said. “Lola (Huhta) is a good hitter, too.”
Huhta has been leading Chisholm all season at the net.
“Lola gets the majority of our kills,” Pioske said. “We also count on Olivia (Hutchings), and Ava (Silvetrini) will be back. She’s been hitting well in the middle. Jordan, with her setting, she’s amazing.
“She makes our hitters look good.”
Pioske is concerned about Lauren Staples, who sets and hits in Adkisson’s 6-2 offense.
“When she hits from the front row, we have to keep an eye on her,” Pioske said. “She’s probably their best hitter.”
The key for the Tigers is playing hard.
“We have to work hard,” Adkisson said. “That’s our biggest issue. Athletically, they’re talented. We have to work hard and use it.”
Both Pioske and Adkisson said their teams are ready for the postseason.
“They want the playoffs to start now,” Pioske said. “They want to go as far as they can in the playoffs.”
Adkisson said, “They’ve really stepped up as leaders in our last two or three games we’ve had. That’s been nice to see. They’re ready to go. They’re ready to play hard.”
