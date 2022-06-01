Section 7A baseball playoffs kicked off on Tuesday with numerous area teams active in first and second round games in Ely, Aurora and Cohasset.
Below is a look at each location, how the teams finished and the schedule for today as playoffs resume in Hibbing and Aurora.
—
Ely
Mountain Iron-Buhl 8,
Carlton 5
No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl opened up their playoff run on Tuesday with an 8-5 win over No. 13 Carlton on Tuesday.
Leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Rangers put up four runs to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Rylan Niska, Brant Tiedeman, Damian Tapio and Braden Tiedeman all scored in succession to lead off the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs responded with four runs of their won in the top of the fifth inning, but the Rangers held on with Brant Tiedeman adding an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to put the final score at 8-5.
Chisholm 5,
North Woods 4
In the other first round game at Ely, the ‘Streaks got their day started with a 5-4 win over North Woods.
No further information was available to the Mesabi Tribune.
Chisholm 9,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
Both 1-0 on the day, the meeting between Chisholm and Mountain Iron-Buhl tilted heavily in favor of the Bluestreaks as they sent the Rangers to the losers bracket by a score of 9-1.
Jude and Noah Sundquist got the ‘Streaks off on the right foot, scoring two runs in the first inning. Mountain Iron-Buhl got one back in the bottom of the first with a base knock from Tapio bringing in Niska, 2-1 Chisholm.
It was all Bluestreaks from then on out as Chisholm put up three in the second, three in the fourth and one in the sixth to come away with the win over the Rangers. Jude Sundquist finished the day with a solo shot in the sixth inning and three runs scored. Noah Sundquist made it home twice.
—
Cohasset
Northeast Range 6,
Cook County 5
The No. 10 Northeast Range baseball team may have been underseeded heading into their playoff opener with No. 7 Cook County.
Seeing as the Nighthawks already had two wins over the Vikings this season, a third win was looking to be in jeopardy as they trailed Cook County 5-1 after three innings.
Things quickly changed as Northeast Range erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
“We scored all five runs with two outs,” Northeast Range head coach Aaron Donais said. “The guys showed some resilience to pull out the win.”
Elliot Levens got the win for the Nighthawks on the mound, giving up one earned run on five hits over five innings. He struck out seven. Jacob Dorr took the loss, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over four and 2/3 innings. Landyn Houghton picked up the save for Northeast Range, giving up nothing over the final two innings while striking out four.
At the plate, Wyatt Gorsma and Jackson Levens went 2-4 on the day. Elliot Levens ripped a two RBI double while Mikko Maki launched a two-run home run as part of his three-hit day.
Cy Oberholtzer led Cook County with two hits and two RBIs. Paul Dorr finished with a hit and two RBIs.
Cherry 17,
Northeast Range 0
In the final game of the day at Cohasset, the Cherry Tigers flexed both their hitting and pitching might, rolling to a 17-0, five inning win over Northeast Range.
Sam Serna got the win on the mound for the Tigers, throwing the complete game four-hitter while letting in no runs. He struck out five along the way.
At the plate, Isaiah Asuma and Beau Barry had two hits each. Noah Asuma was 4-4 and Carter Nelson blasted a home run. Mikko Maki led the Nighthawks with a 2-2 day.
—
Aurora
Ely 10,
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
In the first game of the day in Aurora, the Ely Timberwolves cruised to a 10-0 five inning win over Littlefork-Big Falls. A full story on that contest was available in Wednesday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Ely 7,
Barnum 6
Coming off a 10-0 win over Littlefork-Big Falls, the No. 3 Ely baseball team kept things rolling with a come from behind win over No. 6 Barnum late Tuesday night.
Trialing 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Timberwolves rattled off five in a row to get the walkoff win and stay alive in the winner’s bracket.
After a long day of scattered rain throughout the area, both teams had to contend with wet field conditions in Aurora along with the typical playoff jitters.
Trailing 4-0 after five, Ely finally got things going in the sixth inning scoring two runs after Mason Davis, Preston Hines and Joey Bianco strung together a series of hits. The errors came back to hurt the Wolves, however, with Barnum adding two more runs thanks to the miscues.
In the seventh, Erron Anderson reached on an infield error and Davis knocked a single to get on base. A walk and a batter hit by a pitch scored Anderson for the first Ely run.
Eddie Prijatel was walked with the bases loaded to score another run. Two more runs then came in to score with Jacob Towley reached on another Bombers error.
Bianco was intentionally walked by the Barnum pitcher but Caid Chittum knocked a sacrifice fly to score pinch runner Ben Leeson, giving the win to Ely in style, 7-6.
—
Area teams will be back in action today in both winners and losers side brackets.
On the winner’s side, top-seeded South Ridge will take on Chisholm at 10:30 a.m. in Hibbing. The other winner’s semifinal will feature Cherry and Ely. That game is set for 2 p.m. at Mesabi East.
In the elimination bracket, Mountain Iron-Buhl will open the day with Cromwell-Wright at 1 p.m. in Hibbing. The winner of that game will play the loser of South Ridge and Cherry in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m.
In the other elimination series, Northeast Range and Barnum will battle at 4:30 p.m. in Aurora. The winner of that game will play another elimination game at 7 p.m. against the loser of Cherry and Ely.
