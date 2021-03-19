HIBBING — The first time Nashwauk-Keewatin and Chisholm met, the Spartans trailed at the half, then they pulled out a 10-point win, 61-51.
Was it inevitable that Nashwauk-Keewatin and the Bluestreaks would be on a collision course to meet in the playoffs?
That's what is going to happen today when the Spartans and Chisholm meet in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
In one other quarterfinal game, Cherry takes on Northland, also at 1 p.m., in Cherry.
No. 8 Chisholm at No. 1 N-K
NASHWAUK — Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi knows his team has to step up its play against the Bluestreaks.
“They’re a competitive team,” Giorgi said. “They play hard. We were in a battle with them the last time. I expect them to come out hungry and aggressive. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
It’ll be a challenge because Chisholm has plenty of talent on its team.
One of those players is Jude Sundquist. He only scored 10 points in the last meeting, but he was an integral part of the contest.
Noah Sundquist did most of the damage in that game with 20 points.
“Jude is their No. 1 concern, but they have other guys that can score,” Giorgi said. “It’s not just stopping one guy. We’ll have to play total-team defense.”
Chisholm held a halftime lead in that game, so that’s why Giorgi has reason for concern.
“We were sloppy in that first half,” Giorgi said. “We had too many turnovers, and a lack of execution. We need to take care of the ball and take good shots. I’m hoping our experience comes in handy.
“The guys are comfortable and confident. They’re a bit on the younger side, but they have nothing to lose. They’re not going to play scared. We need to be loose, but we also need to be focused.”
The one question mark is whether or not Jack Lorenz will play in the game. Right now, he’s a game-time decision. He’s missed Nashwauk-Keewatin’s last four games.
“That makes a difference,” Giorgi said. “He adds a lot of depth to our team. He presents another challenge, both offensive and defensively. He’s a big piece of the puzzle here. Hopefully, we’ll get him back sooner rather than later.”
With Lorenz out of the lineup, Giorgi has had other players step up and fill his shoes.
“We’ve done it collectively,” Giorgi said. “Every guy knew they had to step up. Daniel (Clusiau) has filled those shoes.
“He’s played good minutes for us. Justice Rebrovich has had some good minutes off the bench as well. We have to play well today. Just because it’s a one vs. an eight, it doesn’t matter because their talent level is good.”
No. 5 Northland at No. 4 Cherry
CHERRY — Cherry is coming off a big win over Bigfork, but Tiger coach Jordan Christianson knows his team will have to up its game against the Eagles.
The Tigers hit 15 3-pointers against the Huskies, but Christianson knows that’s not going to happen all of the time.
“If we shoot like we did against Bigfork, I like our chances, but we can’t live-and-die by three ball,” Christianson said. “We have to find different ways to score. We have to be able to attack the rim and get to the free throw line a little more.”
Northland will provide a different challenge for Cherry.
The Eagles were the first team to beat North Woods this season, and they’re 15-4 on the season.
“They’re so well-rounded,” Christianson said. “They have seven guys that can come in at any time and handle the ball, shoot the ball and pass the ball. They’re not a huge team, but they have a lot of guys you have to account for, not just one or two.
“We’ll have to recover and communicate on defense. We had lapses against Bigfork. If we’re not communicating on the defensive side of the ball, they will make you pay.”
Christiason is hoping his team learned something from the Bigfork game.
“Bigfork gave it to us halfway through the first half, so we have to be more prepared,” Christianson said. “We have to prepare differently and get into a different mind set. You can’t just turn on a switch in the playoffs.
“It always has to be on.”
