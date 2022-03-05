DULUTH — In their last eight games, the Chisholm High School girls basketball team has had an average margin of victory of 65 points per game.
With such easy wins, how would the Bluestreaks handle a tight game?
Chisholm had to find that out in their Section 7A quarterfinal contest against Cherry.
The Tigers used a physical-brand of basketball that threw the Bluestreaks off of their game, but Chisholm rallied late for a 65-63 victory over Cherry at Ralph Romano Gymnasium Saturday.
The Bluestreaks will now play Mountain Iron-Buhl in one semifinal contest on Wednesday at UMD.
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said having all of those lopsided wins may have affected her team in this game.
“It affected us quite a bit,” Pioske said. “You’re only going to get better when you play the best teams. With some of the other schools, COVID has had a big impact with them. Some of our other schools are struggling, and it’s like they’re rebuilding.
“Even today, it felt like we weren’t quite as fast as the first time we played Cherry. Cherry has a good team. They’re aggressive. They’re quick. It feels good to come out of it with a win against a good team.”
Neither team came out on fire as Cherry led 10-6 almost eight minutes into the game, but Chisholm started to catch a little bit of fire right after that, but Tresa Baumgard had to exit the game with three fouls with 9:24 to play.
Fortunately for Pioske, Olivia Hutchings picked up the slack to keep the Bluestreaks in striking distance of Cherry.
“Olivia did a great job,” Pioske said. “She got a lot of rebounds when Tresa wasn’t in there, and she got a lot of points for us as well. Even though Tresa was in foul trouble, I didn’t think it made a big difference for us.
“Olivia stepped up and did just as well.”
When the first half ended, it was 33-33 and Baumgard didn’t have a basket.
Hutchings had 11 points.
Even with that, Pioske didn’t like the way her team played in that first 18 minutes.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes,” Pioske said. “We weren’t moving the ball like we should. Our passing was way too weak. We usually don’t pass like that. This is the type of game we need to play with Mountain Iron-Buhl next.”
Cherry left too many points on the floor by missing too many shots from within three-feet of the basket.
“We missed too many gimmies,” Cherry coach Dan Grotberg said. “That hurts. Anytime you get to this stage in the playoffs, you have to hit the close ones. If you get your jump shots to fall, you’re at that much more of an advantage.
“When you don’t make the gimmes, it’s hard to recover from that.”
In the second half, Chisholm started the half with a 13-6 run to take a 46-39 lead.
“We came out flat, so I called a timeout,” Grotberg said. “I told them, ‘Right now, they want it more than you do. You have to go take it.’ They responded. I saw the intensity rise because it wasn’t there when they came out.
“They found another gear. Give Chisholm credit. They kept coming. They didn’t fold. They ended up making more than we did.”
It was 57-50 Cherry with 5:27 to play, and after a Bluestreaks timeout, Chisholm started raining down threes.
Jordan Temple hit one, then Hannah Kne drilled two, including one from at least 25-feet away from the basket to give the Bluestreaks a 60-59 lead with 2:30 to play.
“It was crucial because it pulled us back into the lead,” Pioske said. “They went into a 2-3 zone, which is to our advantage because their man-to-man defense was so good. We couldn’t get those threes open.
“In that 2-3, that allowed us to hit a couple easy 3-point shots.”
After that, Pioske called two timeouts to settle her team down.
“We had many mental breakdowns,” Pioske said. “That happens when you’re up against a team that has a good defense. We let that happen. We had to relax a bit more. We were getting too uptight.
“At the end, I talked to them about it’s a mental game, you need to control your emotions and control what they were doing out there. They did at the end. They did what they needed to do to pull out the win.”
Chisholm was led by Temple with 21 points. Kne had 17 and Hutchings 11.
Jillian Sajdak had 15 for Cherry. Lauren Staples finished with 14 and Rylee Mancina had 11.
Cherry 33 30 — 63
Chisholm 33 32 — 65
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 12, Lauren Staples 14, Anna Serna 2, Kacie Zganjar 1, Faith Zganjar 7, Rylee Mancina 11, Jillian Sajdak 15
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 8, Hannah Kne 17, Jordan Temple 21, Olivia Hutchings 11, Jade Wolfram 2, Tresa Baumgard 5.
Total Fouls: Cherry 24; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: Kne; Free Throws: Cherry 11-16; Chisholm 21-31; 3-pointers: Ridge 2, Staples, Sajdak, Kne 3, Temple.
