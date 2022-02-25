CHISHOLM — When Chisholm High School boys basketball coach Jeremy Fleming needs a spark off of his bench, there’s only one person to turn to — Philip Barnard.
The Bluestreak sophomore, and first player off the bench, brings a multitude of abilities to the floor, which jump-starts Chisholm, both offensively and defensively.
Those abilities were put on display Thursday when Barnard scored 16 points as the Bluestreaks beat McGregor 93-33 on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Fleming appreciates what his sixth-man brings to the court.
“He gives a little bit of energy,” Fleming said. “Whenever he can hit a shot or two, he brings that energy to the court. He plays on the inside, but he’s such a good passer on the top, plus he rebounds and he’s thick.
“He’s unselfish, and he scores points when he’s asked to score points when he’s open, and he passes when he’s not open. He’s a smart basketball player. He does a nice job when he goes in.”
Barnard is in his first season on the varsity squad. He credits his time on the junior varsity team for his success this season.
He wasn’t intimidated at all.
“You play a lot better players, but that helps with experience for the future,” Barnard said. “If you want to go further, it helps Coming off the JV and playing like this, it boosts my confidence and stuff.
“I thought I would do well because of the way I played with the JV. I’m aggressive, I’d say.”
How aggressive?
“It depends on who we’re playing and how aggressive they are,” Barnard said.
That’s another reason why Fleming likes Barnard.
“It’s his Intensity,” Fleming said. “If there’s one where he gets fouled, he’ll flex a little bit to get the bench going a little bit. It’s fun to see.”
That bench gets Barnard going, too.
“That means a lot,” Barnard said. “A lot of times, teammates don’t do that. For teammates to do that helps the way I play.”
That hasn’t gone unnoticed for Fleming.
“They encourage him,” Fleming said. “They want him to shoot more. There’s times on the court where he doesn’t look to score. He’d rather get the assist. When he does score, it’s nice to see.”
It also helps Barnard to be in the same lineup as Jude and Noah Sundquist, along with his other teammates.
“That makes me better for when they’re gone,” Barnard said. “With the way they play, it hypes everyone up. They’ve played big part in his development.
“That makes me better for when they’re gone,” Barnard said. “With the way they play, it hypes everyone up.”
If Barnard keeps this up, he gives Chisholm a leg up in the playoffs.
“If we can get our guys off the bench to score 15 to 20 points, it’s huge for us,” Fleming said. “There’s a lot of other teams out there in the section that don’t have a bench like that.
“Phil is going to be huge. We have five games left in the regular season. If we can go into the tournament knowing that our bench is going to contribute, we’ll see how far that will take us.”
Noah Sundquist led all scorers with 34 points, Jude Sundquist had 13 and Sean Fleming 10.
The Mercs were led by Darian Mogart with 12 points.
MHS 13 20 — 33
CHS 56 37 — 93
McGregor: Jacob Metzen 3, Isaiah Serfling 3, Kaiden Kellermann 3, Willie Glunz 4, Ethan Bohn 6, Darian Morgart 12, Parker Jackson 2.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 34, Ethan Lauzen 2, Jude Sundquist 13, July Abernathy 6, Shane Zancouske 1, Sean Fleming 10, Nathan Showalter 6, Charles Thompson 5, Philip Barnard 16.
Total Fouls: McGregor 12; Chisholm 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: McGregor 7-15; Chisholm 11-14; 3-pointers: Metzen, Kellermann, Noah Sundquist, Fleming 2, Showalter 2, Thompson.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 61
Nashwauk-Keewatin 45
NASHWAUK — Klara Finke poured in 21 points as the Raiders beat the Spartans on the road Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway was Jadin Saville with 12, with two 3-pointers.
Claire Clusiau had 28 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Katie Kinkel had nine, all 3-pointers.
NK 17 28 — 45
GHS 28 33 — 61
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazzlyn Svaleson 6, Katie Kinkel 9, Claire Clusiau 28, Kaitlin Olson 2.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 6, Klara Finke 21, AnDeja Schad 6, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 5, Talia Saville 6, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 1, Jadin Saville 12.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 11-14; Greenway 4-11; 3-pointers: Kinkel 3, Clusiau, Miskovich, Jadin Saville 2.
Boys Basketball
Duluth Marshall 85
Nashwauk-Keewatin 59
DULUTH — Jasper Timm had a game-high 37 points as the Hilltoppers beat the Spartans at home Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Duluth Marshall were Brooks Johnson with 17 and Alex Olson 15.
Gaige Waldvogel had 16 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin, including four 3-pointers. Conner Perry had 14 and Justice Rebrovich 10, with two threes.
NK 21 38 — 59
DM 35 50 — 85
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 16, Justice Rebrovich 10, Conner Perryman 14, Daniel Olson 3, Daylan White 6, Brody Erickson 8, Jayden McNeil 2.
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 37, Carter Boos 2, Ben Begeron 8, Mason Boos 6, Brooks Johnson 17, Alex Olson 15.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 8; Duluth Marshall 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-6; Duluth Marshall 5-10; 3-pointers: Waldvogel 4, Rebrovich 2, Perryman, Daniel Olson, White 2, Timm 3, Johnson 2, Alex Olson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.