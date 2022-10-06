CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team is coming off a big high after last week’s thrilling 26-20 victory over Crosby-Ironton on an 80-yard touchdown pass as time expired.
Now, the Bluestreaks must come back down to earth as they get set to hit the road to take on East Central, beginning at 7 p.m. today.
It was an emotional night last week, but according to Chisholm coach Nick Milani, they’re doing the best they can to keep the team focused for the last three games of the season.
“Our practices have been good,” Milani said. “We’re reminding them that we can’t have a letdown game this week. We have to keep staying after it. They’re even keel. Except for the one hiccup, we’ve bounced back nicely.
“We’re hoping to stay strong going into the last few weeks of the season.”
The Eagles, who are 1-4 this season, will show the Bluesteaks’ defense some things they haven’t seen this season.
“They do a handful of different things,” Milani said. “They load their backfield and run the ball. They also spread it out and throw it quite a bit. When they do spread it out, we need to pressure their quarterback.
“We also have to stay home on some of the counters they run. We’ve been solid defensively with misdirection this season, but we’ve been giving our defense some different looks all week to get ready for them.”
Offensively, Chisholm will see either four- or five-man fronts from East Central.
“We’re looking to be aggressive through the air,” Milani said. “Our receivers are good athletes, and if our line gives Dom (quarterback Dominic Olson) enough time, he will make a play.
“We also want to establish the run, which should, hopefully, open up the pass.”
With Barnum and Deer River coming up on the Bluesteaks’ schedule, Milani is hoping this isn’t a trap game for his team.
“We’ve been in their ears all week long,” he said. “We’ve been looking forward to our goals for this season. This is one of those games we have to take care of if we want to play in November.”
