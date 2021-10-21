CHISHOLM —Being 7-0 heading into their game against Chisholm, the Deer River High School football team hadn’t faced much adversity this season.
It looked like game No. 8 was going to be the same after the Warriors took a 39-13 lead at halftime over the Bluestreaks, but things changed in the second half.
And even though Deer River still came away with a 39-23 victory Wednesday at Joel Maturi Field, the Bluestreaks scored early in the third quarter, then their defense shut down Warriors’ offense as their rally came up two scores short.
Deer River coach Brent Schimek said it was an ugly win, but never-the-less, a win is a win.
“We’ll take it,” Schimek said. “We haven’t faced a team like this, throwing the ball that well. In the first half, they were sort of finding their way and doing some things. They came out with a great counter in the second half.
“We had to adjust. They did a good job.”
It was all Warriors in the first half.
Sam Rahier scored on a 23-yard run early in the first quarter, but on the ensuing kickoff, Jude Sundquist returned it 80 yards ro make it 7-6.
Rahier took control of the offense and scored on a 17-yard run, then as time expired in the first quarter, Joseph Herfindahl scored on a 5-yard jaunt to make it 20-6.
In the second quarter, Rahier threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Ty Morrison, then Tygh Gullickson scored on a 7-yard run.
Herfindahl added a 21-yard scoring run to make it 39-7.
“It was power football, running the ball,” Schimek said. “We controlled the clock, and they didn’t have a lot of touches. They didn’t have a chance to make the big plays.”
The Bluestreaks didn’t help their own cause defensively.
“We missed tackles,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “We got caught up in the misdirection a little bit. We were out of position and missed tackles.”
Chisholm did go into halftime with some momentum as Noah Sundquist connected with July Abernathy on a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 39-13.
The possible game-changing play came just 30 seconds into the third quarter.
Noah Sundquist hit Jude Sundquist for a 45-yard gain, then on the next play, Noah connected with Sean Fleming, who took it 20 yards for the score to make it 39-20.
“That was the biggest thing,” Milani said. “We knew we were getting the ball, and we had to get on the board early. We dug ourselves a big hole, so we had to get on the board early.
“That put a jolt into our whole team, especially the defense, holding them to zero points in the second half.”
Schimek challenged his team to step up and make plays, but Deer River started racking up penalties, two of which took away touchdowns.
“It was, ‘Hey, this thing isn’t over,’” Schimek said. “They cut it from 32 points down to 19. All of a sudden they get one right before the half, and that’s momentum in high school. That will happen.”
What changed defensively for Chisholm in the second half?
“We made some alignment adjustments at halftime,” Milani said. “We moved some guys around. Whatever we did worked. We’re going to stick with it.”
Noah Sundquist tried his best to get the Bluestreaks back in the game, but Sundquist, who was starting his first game at quarterback, started running out of possessions, and time.
Even so, Sundquist did an admirable job filling in for Dom Olson.
“He did a great job, especially being a freshman and for first time playing in a varsity game as quarterback,” Milani said. “He came into it on short notice. He knew today that he was going to play quarterback.
“He didn’t have a lot of time because their defensive line is big, they’re fast, they’re strong. He did a heck of a job.”
Sundqist did lead the team on one drive that culminated in a 34-yard field goal by Nathan Wangensteen in the fourth quarter, but Deer River ran out the clock on its next possession to seal the win.
DR 20 19 0 0 — 39
CHS 7 6 7 3 — 23
First Quarter:
DR — Sam Rahier 23 run (kick blocked)
C — Jude Sundquist 80 kickoff return (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
DR — Rahier 17 run (pass failed)
DR — Joseph Herfindahl 5 run (Austin Mundt pass from Rahier)
Second Quarter:
DR — Ty Morrison 26 pass from Rahier (kick failed)
DR — Tygh Gullickson 7 run (kick failed)
DR — Herfindahl 21 run (Hunter Stolley kick)
C — July Abernathy 28 pass from Noah Sundquist (kick failed)
Third Quarter:
C — Sean Fleming 20 pass from Sundquist (Wangensteen kick)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Wangensteen 34 field goal
Aitkin 54
Hibbing 20
AITKIN — The Bluejackets got one touchdown from Josh Kivela and two from Amari Manning, but it wasn’t enough as the Gobblers came away with the win Wednesday at home.
Cook County 20
Cherry 8
GRAND MARAIS — The Tigers scored first, but the Vikings’ defense shut them down the rest of the way for the victory at home Wednesday.
Isaac Asuma scored on a 10-yard run in that first quarter.
Cook County got a 55-yard scoring run from Ryan Christiansen in the second quarter, and Amos Falter hauled in a scoring strike from Paul Dorr.
In the fourth quarter, Dorr caught a scoring pass from Ray Dressely.
CHS 8 0 0 0 — 8
CC 0 14 0 6 — 20
First Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 10 run (Beau Barry run)
Second Quarter:
CC — Ryan Christiansen 55 run (Paul Dorr run)
CC — Amos Falter pass from Dorr (run failed)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
CC — Dorr pass from Ray Dressely (run failed)
