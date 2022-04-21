CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School baseball team will get a welcome sight today when the Bluestreaks open their season in Aurora against Mesabi East, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Chisholm has yet to be outside for any length of time this season, so once the Bluestreaks hit the field it may be culture shock.
Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino hasn’t had any time to do a proper warmup before a game, so this will be the first time to see how this team handles the situation.
“We’ll go out there and loosen up, take a few fly balls and we’re on turf, so that will be a whole-different ball game,” Provinzino said. “We’ll take infield and outfield, and see what we can do.
“We’ve set up drills, but throwing across the diamond and running to first… It’s a matter of getting started. We’ll see what happens.”
As far as the game goes, Provinzino will play things by ear, especially with his pitchers.
“It’s definitely not about how many innings they go, it’s about the number of pitches,” Provinzino said. “We’ll play it as it comes. I don’t know how many pitches, maybe 40 or 50, then it’s all about are they an easy 40 or 50, or are they a hard 40 or 50?
“I do have kids that are more mature and have been there before, but as far as the pitching goes, it might be better to see as many arms as you can. We pitch on turf in the gym, so hopefully, it will be like the gym, only we’ll be outside now.”
Other than that, Provinzino isn’t sure what’s going to happen.
“If they go out there and play like I know they’re able to play, make the routine plays, put the ball in play and pitch, we’ll be OK,” Provinzino said. “That’s what I’m expecting, but who knows where it goes?
“It could blow up in our face, or it could go well. When you go out, you never know what’s going to happen during that first game.”
As for the Giants, Provinzino can only go off the game the Bluestreaks played with Mesabi East last year.
“I don’t remember a lot, but they were a good baseball team,” Provinzino said. “We had a good game with them. They usually have a good baseball team. Some people have said they’ve played a few games, and they’ve been practicing outside.
“We’ll see what we can do for our first-time out. We’ll see what we need to do and go from there.”
Regardless of what happens, it’s going to be a pleasure to get outside for a change.
“It’s going to be a good feeling while it’s happening,” Provinzino said. “Next week, we’ll probably be right back inside the gym. That’s a good and a bad thing, but it’s a needed thing. Right now, the gym is getting old.
“We need to get out and play. We have another turf game next Friday, so we’re looking forward to that. We’ll get out on our field, but it’s going to be a while.”
