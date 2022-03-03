CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School boys basketball team is having fun, that’s trouble for the Bluestreaks’ opponents.
That was the case Thursday when the Bluestreaks were firing on all cylinders en route to a 77-40 Iron Range Conference victory over Eveleth-Gilbert on Bob McDonald Court.
Chisholm was flying around the court and hitting shots from all spots on the floor. With every shot the Bluestreaks hit, the momentum kept building.
It wasn’t just one player. The whole team contributed.
“It truly was a total-team effort,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “We came out of the gate and right away, guys were scoring. It was even scoring. I told them at the half that we don’t need to have anybody at 30.
“If we have three or four guys between 15 and 20, that’s perfect.”
The Bluestreaks’ hot shooting gave them an early 18-3 lead, and the Golden Bears never recovered.
“It was unbelievable the way we shot,” Fleming said. “That’s the hottest we’ve been right out of the gate. It was beautiful to see. If we can do that in our last game against Bigfork or in the first or second round of the tournament, we’ll be in contention.”
There was nothing the Golden Bears could do about it.
“I honestly can’t think of a lot of shots that they missed,” Roen said. “That makes it tough when you have a big man in there that likes to board, and there’s nothing to board. When they make every shot, they can turn around and put that full-court press on you.
“It doesn’t allow you to get into your own groove. You play within their tempo and groove the whole game. Chisholm never let up.”
Eveleth-Gilbert got into a track meet with the Bluestreaks, and the Golden Bears aren’t suited for that style of play.
“We do not run a lot,” Roen said. “We’re a team that usually gives up and scores in that 50- to 65-range. To be pushing at the level we were, was out of our comfort zone. It showed.
“We were making passes and throwing the ball around like we typically don’t do because we don’t play at this intensity level.”
It wasn’t only the shooting.
Chisholm’s press is what drove that hot shooting, and made the Golden Bears uncomfortable.
“They worked together, as a unit,” Fleming said. “They were moving and talking to each other. Even after timeouts, they were joking around with each other a little bit. I finally have this team where I want it, working together, talking.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Chisholm took a 48-24 lead into halftime, so Roen had to find a way to get his team to whittle away at that lead.
“If we do things the way we know how to do them at their intensity, we could get back in it and try to chisel away,” Roen said. “The goal was to chisel away six to eight points in the first five or six minutes.
“When they put up four or five more on you, it doesn’t feel good as a player, thinking we have an opportunity. It spiraled downhill from there. Honestly, we’re going to take more out of this than a win was going to allow us to have.”
The key for the Bluestreaks was having fun.
“That’s why we’re here. That’s why we play the game,” Fleming said. “If it’s just me barking from the sideline all of the time, they will tune me out. If I can have them have fun on the floor, work together, that’s what it’s all about.”
Noah Sundquist led Chisholm with 24 points. Jude Sundquist and Nathan Showalter both had 18.
Will Bittman had 16 to place the Golden Bears. Carter Mavec had 14.
EG 24 16 — 40
CHS 48 29 — 77
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 14, Alexander Roen 2, Carter Orent 6, William Kemp 2, William Bittman 16.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 24, Ethan Lauzen 6, Trent Forsline 2, Jude Sundquist 18, July Abernathy 5, Sean Fleming 4, Nathan Showalter 18.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 10; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 4-10; Chisholm 10-11; 3-pointers: Mavec 4, Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist 3, Abernathy, Showalter 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.