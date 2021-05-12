KEEWATIN — Perseverance paid off for the Chisholm High School softball team.
The Bluestreaks trailed for the majority of their game against Nashwauk-Keewatin, but a two-run seventh inning, then a five-run eighth inning capped off a valiant comeback as Chisholm beat the Spartans 13-8 in extra innings at Pete Filippi Field Wednesday.
Other than a 19-0 loss to Hibbing on Monday, the Bluestreaks have been competitive this season, and to pull out a win over Nashwauk-Keewatin is a little icing on the cake.
“It was big because it’s been a long time since we beat this team,” Chisholm coach Don Quirk said. “We’ve been picking some off some wins against teams this year that we’ve traditionally struggled with, so the girls are getting a taste of winning. They’re liking it.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin did get on the board first with two runs in the second inning.
Kaydince Thoennes singled and would score on a single by Sophia Woodman, then Johnnie Waldvogel singled home Sam Woodman, who had walked earlier in the inning.
“We’ve learned that this season that we have to jump on it right away,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Maria Peluso said. “In earlier games this season, we waited too long. Here, we jumped on it, and that’s our game now.”
Chisholm got one of those runs back in the third Abby Duchene walked, and she would score on a Sofie Anderson base hit.
The Spartans got that run back in their half of the third on a RBI single by Sam Woodman, but Chisholm tied it in the top of fourth with two runs thanks to an error and an RBI single by Juliana Janezich.
The Spartans seemed to take control in the fourth as the scored four runs with the help of a Bluestreaks error, a bases-loaded walk to Kiara Clusiau and an RBI single by Thoennes.
Trailing 7-3, Chisholm put on a rally to make it 7-6.
Anderson singled and took second on a groundout. Kaija Gams walked, then Emma DuChamp singled home a run. Olivia Hutchings had an RBI groundout, and Torri Castagneri hit an RBI single to pull Chisholm within one.
Nashwauk-Keewatin did score once in the sixth to take an 8-6 lead.
Jocelyn Maki singled to start the inning, then Thoennes singled. An RBI groundout by Clusiau gave the Spartans a two-run lead.
“I thought they held the pressure like they should have the whole game,” Peluso said. “We had some errors here and there that were a little costly, but for the most part, we had solid defense until that last inning.”
The Bluesteaks came back to tie it in the top of the seventh as DuChamp walked and Hutchings singled. Molly Sundquist reached on an error to plate one run, then Janezich singled home the tying run.
“It was nice that we never gave in, and we kept competing the whole game,” Quirk said. “It was a good lesson for our girls. They found something out about themselves today. I was impressed they were able to battle through.”
That set the stage for the eighth inning.
Chisholm would send 11 hitters to plate, scoring five times.
Hutchings, Castagneri, Sundquist, Janezich and Anderson all had base hits during the inning, and Jolene Quirk and Katie Pearson drew an RBI walks during the rally.
“One thing led to another there,” Peluso said. “It was that domino effect. We tried to say shake it off after one (error), but it kept falling apart.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Chisholm starting pitcher Anderson faced three batters and preserved the win.
“They never gave up,” Quirk said. “They kept chiseling away. We’d catch up, then they would take off again. It was a struggle the entire game, but in the end, we got a decent lead and finished it off.”
DuChamp had four hits for Chisholm, including a double. Anderson, Castatneri and Janezich all had three hits. Hutchings had two.
Waldvogel and Thoennes each had three hits for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Getting two each were Harmony Folstad, Addy Gangl, Maki and Sam Woodman.
